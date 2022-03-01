'Cheater, dishonest': Carla Abellana likes IG comments suggesting Tom Rodriguez cheated on her

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like newlyweds Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez are still dealing with serious marital problems, as the actress has been liking cryptic comments written by fans on Instagram.

The two got married in an intimate ceremony in Batangas last October 2021, after being girlfriend-boyfriend for seven years.

Last January, the two made headlines for allegedly separating, after Tom reportedly unfollowed his new wife on Instagram. Rumors of third party involvement have spread in social media.

In the Pilipino Star Ngayon column of Salve Asis earlier this year, it was speculated that the alleged split was due to another female celebrity linked to Tom.

In one of the episodes of "Take It... Per Minute, Me Ganun," Mr. Fu gave a blind item. Cristy Fermin got the blind item while Lolit Solis named Tom and Carla.

Recently, Carla has been going on a rampage on Instagram, liking various comments that suggested that Tom cheated on her, and even left her alone for two months right after they got married.

The Instagram comment said, "Nagtiwala syo ang biyenan mo tom…2 buwan natiis at iniwan mo ang asawa mo bagong kasal kyo hindi mo mahal ang wife mo kawawa si carla nagmahal at nagtiwala syo"

Another comment liked by Carla said, "tom taas ng pride at ego mo buti nlang wala p anak kawawa naman broken family rin katulad ni carla..," referencing Carla's separated parents, Rey PJ Abellana and Rea Reyes.

"Guapo nga, di naman honest," another comment said, which was also liked by Carla.

The couple are yet to address their separation issue in public.

