'We were pregnant and then no more'; Bettina Carlos suffers miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Bettina Carlos revealed that she suffered miscarriage with her second baby.

In her Instagram account, the actress gave an emotional message of hope to those who suffered the same fate.

“We were pregnant and then no more,” the actress began her post.

“To all the mothers who have lost their children before they could even hold them, feel them, see them (in the flesh or ultrasound), may you too find peace in this: God’s purposes for the lives of our unborn children were fully fulfilled however long or short they were IN us. Their lives did not go to waste,” she added.

She then gave a reminder that there's always God's purpose in every thing, every life and everyone no matter what.

“And in the same way, YOU, if you are still breathing that means God’s purpose for you is not yet fulfilled-hence your very life and every breath,” she said.

She continued expressing her faith. “Lord, You were so gracious in giving to us and You are still good even in taking away. Thank you for the fresh hope and new joy You gave us even for a very short while. Thank you for the assurance that one day, in heaven, we will see and be with our child. Thank you for what You give when You take away. What we gain from this loss.”

Bettina and husband Mikki Eduardo tied the knot in December 2020. She has a daughter Amanda from her previous relationship.

RELATED: Single mom no more: Daughter announces Bettinna Carlos' engagement

