Britney Spears issues cease, desist letter vs sister Jamie Lynn
  


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 19, 2022 | 3:27pm





 
Britney Spears issues cease, desist letter vs sister Jamie Lynn
Britney Spears appears on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios October 22, 2003 in New York City; actress Jamie Lynn Spears attends the "Nancy Drew" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater on 09 June 2007 in Hollywood, California. 
AFP / Scott Gries,Valerie Macon
 


MANILA, Philippines — Britney Spears issued a cease and desist letter to her younger sibling through her high-powered attorney Mathew S. Rosengart. The letter was exclusively obtained by Page Six.


The "Stronger" singer is demanding sister Jamie Lynn Spears to leave her out of her book tour for her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” 


In the letter, Britney said that she “will no longer be bullied” for the supposed benefit of book sales. 


“Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter said.


The demand letter came after Jamie Lynn’s emotional interview on “Call Her Daddy” podcast show earlier this week, in which the “Zoey 101” actress tearfully told host Alex Cooper that she felt at times her feelings didn’t matter because of who her sister is.


“It doesn’t matter who your sister is or who your family member is or whatever your relationship is with, if something has caused you pain or this is your experience, nothing should diminish your experience,” Jamie Lynn shared on the podcast.


Britney immediately responded to her younger sister through an Instagram post.


"In life a lot of people say 'DO I MATTER ????'," the 40-year-old singer wrote.


"Try eating alone for 4 months morning, noon and night, Jamie Lynn," Britney continued, directly talking to her sister. "I asked myself every day 'DOES ANYBODY CARE ???'"


"I would honestly be very interested to see your pretty face in the setting I was forced to be in and asking yourself 'DO I MATTER???'"


"I didn’t get to cry. I had to be strong... TOO STRONG," she added.  


