'Tacky,' 'traumatic': Britney, Jamie Lynn Spears spill more tea about family drama

Britney Spears appears on stage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios October 22, 2003 in New York City; actress Jamie Lynn Spears attends the "Nancy Drew" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theater on 09 June 2007 in Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop superstar Britney Spears denied her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' accusations through a lengthy post on Twitter.

Last January 16, Britney sent a long message to her sister, saying, "Jamie Lynn... congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW... I've never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!"

Britney also stressed her allegation that their family was harder on her than they were on her younger sis, to the point that her family allegedly deprived her of even a cup of coffee for years.

"I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing. But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me," Britney said.

"People who have killed people and are in jail or on death row can have as much coffee as they want... so why the hell does my own family hiding coffee from me??"

The message came after the "Toxic" singer previously said that the younger Spears "never had to work for anything," as "everything was always given to her." This was in response to Jamie Lynn's "Good Morning America" interview.

Recently, Jamie Lynn has been doing media interviews to promote her new autobiography book titled, "Things I Should Have Said." In the "Good Morning America" interview with Juju Chang, Jamie Lynn was asked about her public falling out with her superstar sister, and she claimed that she only supported Britney. She said she “setup ways” to help her to “end the conservatorship." She also claimed she spoke to Britney's previous legal team, which “didn't end well in [her] favor."

Since last year, Britney has been very open about how her younger sister "deeply hurt her." In an Instagram post, the older Spears shared in detail, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”

The singer also claimed how the "Zoey 101" actress did not do anything to support or help her end her conservatorship. Britney has also been very vocal on social media about how her conservatorship under their dad Jamie Spears had been "abusive." She accused her family of living off the conservatorship for 13 years, making her work hard under tight rules and inhumane policies.

In September of last year, the court finally removed their father as the head of Britney's conservatorship. Britney was then completely free from the said conservatorship by November.

The feud between the sisters was ignited again lately after Jamie Lynn claimed in her new tell-all book that her older sister exhibited "erratic, paranoid and spiraling behavior," recounting an incident when Britney "locked them in a room with a knife," leaving Jamie Lynn "afraid."

Britney refuted Jamie Lynn's claims, saying, "The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut,” Britney wrote. “So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!”

In her recent Twitter post though, Britney seemed to express her openness to amend her relationship with her younger sister. "We are supposed to have each other's back, but what you're saying just truly confuses me. All I know is I love you unconditionally," Brit wrote.

The singer added, "Say whatever you want to say, just know that I know your real heart more than anyone. It's your life and you deserve a beautiful life."

"It's so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!," she stressed.

By Saturday evening, Jamie Lynn posted a response to Britney’s new message: “Britney, just call me,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” Jamie Lynn said. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. love you.”

In an Instagram post, Jamie Lynn clarified that she spoke her truth to heal her traumas because her family is allegedly getting death threats because of Britney's social media posts. She also shared her struggles as the "little sister" living under her big sister's limelight.

"There are no more sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same," Jamie Lynn said.

"No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to an unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."

