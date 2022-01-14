

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 10:29am





 
Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness
In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was being check by her nurse. 
Kris Aquino via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino doesn’t care if she’s receiving criticism for helping people this COVID-19 pandemic. 


In her Instagram account, Kris posted photos of the 1,000 cheese pandesal as among her donations to the Philippine General Hospital. 


“Patuloy akong tutulong at patuloy kong ipo-post. Kasi nga naman, kailan ba naging masama ang gumawa ng kabutihan?” Kris wrote.  


“With everything happening in my life, kinakaya ko pa ring isipin na maraming mas mahirap ang pinagdaraanan,” she added.  


 








 


Kris said she saw a tweet from The STAR quoting a government official answering about the Department of Health not being able to provide COVID-19 test kits. 


In one of the photos posted on her Instagram account, she showed that she donated 800 pieces of COVID-19 antigen test kits to the Bureau of Immigration. 


She gave an "unsolicited advice" for the government to ask for donations from the private sector. 


"Kayo ang nakapwesto ngayon, madaling humingi ng donations, especially pag nag thank you ang Malacañang, honored ang donors. Simple lang po, lahat nakatulong, lahat may mahalagang nagawa para sa mahal nating bansa,” she said. 


