'Hindi ex ang pinatatamaan': Kris Aquino still defends former fiancé Mel Sarmiento

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino thanked the people who are showing concern for her health, saying that she now knows who are the people who really care for her.

Kris, however, clarified that she’s not hitting at former fiancé Mel Sarmiento because she would name him if ever.

“To protect the privacy of the very thoughtful friends who sent me flowers, balloons, fruits, home cooked food, Rosaries, prayer books, ice cream, and so much more i am refraining from any gratitude posts,” Kris wrote on Instagram.

“To all, please know how much your thoughtfulness & gestures of caring especially your messages and hand written cards have uplifted me. At least now i know sino ang totoong nagmamahal at maaasahan, at sino ang makasarili at fake lang pala. (Hindi po yung ex fiancé ang pinatatamaan, kung sya pinangalanan ko na lang.),” she added.

Kris said that her health battle is far from over but will not give up for her kids.

“Mahaba pa ang laban ko to strengthen my body & heal my broken heart… BUT from childhood i already knew, for me weakness could never be an option… especially NOW because i have kuya josh & bimb who still need me to love, care, and provide for them. Para sa dalawang pinakamamahal ko, hindi ako susuko,” she said.

RELATED: 'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup