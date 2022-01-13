

















































 
























'We free each other': Jason Momoa splits from wife, childhood crush Lisa Bonet
 


Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 3:26pm





 
'We free each other': Jason Momoa splits from wife, childhood crush Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 
AFP / Getty Images / Amy Sussman
 


MANILA, Philippines — Jason Momoa has split with his childhood crush.


The "Aquaman" star posted on his Instagram today his and wife Lisa Bonet's joint statement.  


"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the statement read. "And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage."


It emphasized that they shared the news "not because it was newsworthy" but because they want to live their lives with "dignity and honesty."


 








 


"We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…" the statement added. 


It went on to mention about their unwavering devotion to "this sacred life" and their children. 


Momoa, 42, married Bonet, 54, in October 2017. They have been together for 16 years before their split. 


The "Aquaman" star famously confessed that he had been crushing on Bonet since he first saw her as Denise Huxtable in the 1980s show "The Cosby Show."


In his appearance on the 2017 episode of James Corden's "The Late Late Show," Momoa shared that he had been crushing on Bonet since he was eight years old. 


"Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw [Lisa] on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ But yeah, just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always,” Momoa said. 


 










 









