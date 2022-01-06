

















































 
























Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 11:56am





 
Original 'Voltes V' Japan producer lauds Pinoy version
Cast of 'Voltes V: Legacy'
GMA Network
 


MANILA, Philippines — Last December 31, GMA released a featurette for live action series "Voltes V: Legacy," the highly-anticipated adaptation of the well-loved anime series from the '90s. Netizens have expressed their doubts, expressing how they're skeptical of the upcoming show. 


Director Mark Reyes, however, made sure that the owner of the original franchise himself is not at all worried about the Kapuso channel's take on the animation.


In an Instagram post, Reyes showed off a letter he received from Toei Company, the original Japanese producers of the show.


In the letter, Toei Company expressed their company's excitement over the latest promo-reel of the show which they said gave “respect to the original series.”


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Mark Reyes (@direkmark)







 


“Production may be tough under this [COVID-19] situation, but this time we wanted to inform you that we were so excited to see the promo-reel of the show. We could feel your respect [for] the original series [and] we also thank you for your effort, enthusiasm and hard work under this [COVID-19] situation,” the statement read.


“Please take care of yourselves and we shall continue to look forward to the completion of the show.”


The "Voltes V: Legacy" director then called the letter “one of the best Christmas gifts” he’s ever received.


“Now I can share this. One of the best Christmas gifts I received was this kind letter of support from no less than Voltes V’s home base in Japan, TOEI Company,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.


The adaptation series stars Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Radson Flores, Matt Lozano, and Raphael Landicho. Martin del Rosario will portray their nemesis, Prince Zardoz. The Filipino remake is licensed by Japan’s own Toei Company, Ltd. through its Philippine-licensor Telesuccess Productions, Inc.


RELATED: GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticism


 










 









