GMA executive defends Suzette Doctolero over 'Voltes V: Legacy' criticisms

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 creative head writer Suzette Doctolero has the back of one of the network's top executives.

"Ang mahalaga, higit sa kanino man, alam namin ang tunay mong kakayahan. Hindi ka nila kilala. Napagsasabihan kita every so often to 'chill' because bashers gotta bash talaga. Ako man ay nakakatanggap ng masasakit at below the belt na mga salita. Kaya naiintindihan ko kung saan ka nanggagaling. Basta kami sa EG ay may mataas na pagtingin at respeto sa iyo at sa trabaho mo. Always. Maligayang araw ng mga puso, Kapusong Suzi," wrote GMA senior vice president for entertainment Lilybeth Rasonable on Doctolero's lengthy post on her Facebook wall last February 14.

Paunawa: Kapag maayos makipag usap at may respeto: Maayos at may respeto rin po akong makipag usap. Alam ito ng mga FB... Posted by Suzette Severo Doctolero on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Rasonable's post came after Doctolero, the brains behind popular and critically-acclaimed shows "Amaya" and "Encantadia," posted a letter for her critics.

"Paunawa: Kapag maayos makipag usap at may respeto: Maayos at may respeto rin po akong makipag usap.Alam ito ng mga FB friends ko, lalo na ng mga nagpi-pm (private message) sa akin. Sumasagot ako. Hindi ako snob. Bagamat my reputasyong war freak este outspoken, lol, tinuruan po ako ng mabuting asal na sumagot at huwag mandedma ng tao: maliit man o malaki," she began.

She, however, took her stand against those who she believes are out to malign or have no ounce of respect in their words or behavior.

"Pero kapag bastos, walanghiya, naghahasik ng kamangmangan, nang iinsulto, nanglalait: mapang insulto rin po ako. Nakikipaglaitan din ako ha? (na natuklasan kong nagdudulot ng labis na kaligayahan sa akin. Hahaha Char!). Proud Soap opera writer po ako: kaya kong maging demonyita kaya ingat sa salita. Haha.

"So kung magpo post ng kritisismo sa page ko, go lang. As long as ‘di bastos, hindi katangahan at di nangwawalanghya. Hahayaan ko. Hindi ko idedelete. Makikita sa page ko at sa mga post ko ang ibang mga comments ng mga taong laban sa akin, pero tinolerate ko ang existence sa aking page haha. Pero kapag abusado, iba block ko ha (at marami na akong nablocked na mga hunghang haha)," she continued.

She is aware of the labels "pikon" thrown at her but she said she has reason to be especially those who belittle her writing. Doctolero also noted that every time there's a project, there will always be people who will comment about it even if they still have not seen the final product or the show has yet to premiere for them to criticize.

"Bagamat binansagan na ng iba na pikon. At may dahilan naman para mapikon lalo na’t minaliit ang kakayahan at hinusgahan na, kahit hindi pa naipapalabas (ewan sa inyo kung bakit nauuna ang puna kaysa sa palabas. Laging ganyan haha). Ito pa rin ang pakiusap ko: hold muna. Hintayin muna. Wala pa kayong karapatang manglait.

"Kapag palabas na, kapag pinakawalan na para mapanood ng soap audience at ng mga bwitri este critics, saka pa lang po pwede na itong husgahan. Pwede na itong i-critic. Okey?" she wrote.

She ended her post with thanks for the fans of the network and for the non-fans.

The following day, February 15, she shared on her wall another comic strip that directly referenced her upcoming show, the live adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime, "Voltes V: Legacy."

The strip is written by renowned comic strip writer Lyndon Gregorio in his popular strip "Beerkada." It showed a guy sitting on couch who remarked about the "Voltes V teleserye better not have kabit subplots."

Another dialogue on the same frame replied to his comment: "The head script writer promised that there won't be."

The next panel sees two robots pulling at each other's heads. One of the robot's dialogue reads, "Ako ang asawa, bruha!"

"Hahaha. Sobrang maligned talaga ang soap opera at writers ng soap, satire man o nandadaot ang cartoons. Iba talaga kapag sumipa ang ignorance, misogyny (‘babae ka, lakaki lang ang kayang magsulat ng Mecha kasi sabunutan lang ang alam mo' context pero syempre ito ay idedeny na naman) at arrogance lalo’t walang alam sa power ng soap opera bilang isang effective medium, para maabot ang masa. Lalo na kung tama ang paggamit nito," she posted on the shared post.

Hahaha. ????. Sobrang maligned talaga ang soap opera at writers ng soap, satire man o nandadaot ang cartoons. Iba talaga... Posted by Suzette Severo Doctolero on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Prior to Gregorio's strip, another renowned comic strip artist, Pol Medina Jr., commented on his famous strip "Pugad Baboy" earlier in February. One of the characters jested, "Baka naman imbes na lazer sword e magsampalan at magsabunutan na lang sila."

Doctolero had likewise reposted the strip and shared her sentiment.

"Voltes V: Legacy" is GMA-7's upcoming live adaptation of the popular Japanese mecha (humanoid robots) anime "Voltes V." Doctolero serves as creative head while Mark Reyes V directs.

The dubbed Tagalog anime's ending was never shown on TV after then President Ferdinand Marcos ordered the cancellation of airing of its ending for its "rebellious theme and harmful effects on children" on TV in April 1979.

RELATED: 'Ang galing ng Pinoy': Epy Quizon confident 'Voltes V: Legacy' will be world-class