Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 6, 2022 | 4:42pm





 
Influencer loses nearly 100k followers over 'racist' tweets
British influencer Elle Darby 
Screengrab from Elle Darby YouTube channel
 


MANILA, Philippines — British influencer Elle Darby apologized after her decade-old alleged racist and homophobic tweets resurfaced online. 


In her YouTube channel, Elle said she’s far from her old self 10 years ago. 


"I am ashamed, I am disgusted in myself. There is not one person on this planet that hates me more than I do right now and the pain I know I have caused to so many of you eats me up," she said in a vlog titled "I'm sorry."


Her YouTube channel reportedly dropped from having around 609,000 followers to 583,000 as of today. 


 




 


Her alleged derogatory tweets included alleged racist remarks about Indian, Polish and Chinese people, as well as homophobic and "fatphobic" comments.


"So I hope this (P)olish **** driving me this morn who nearly kicked me off cus I didn't have my pass crashes when he's dropped me at school," said one of her tweets.


"I just hate (P)olish people and (I)ndians really," read another.


"This bus is sweaty and stinks of (I)ndians," she wrote in another.


"Everyone thinks pregnant ladies look so beautiful but, I don't see it," she said in another one.


"I've let down everybody; there is no more humiliating feeling than that," she said in her "I'm sorry" vlog.


"I'm going to be taking a little bit of time offline just to further reflect on everything that's happened and to process a situation that I don't think I'm ever going to forgive myself for," she added. 


Elle's boyfriend Connor Swift also posted an apology to his 180,000 Instagram followers.


"I am so sorry to everyone who has been affected by my tweets and hurt by the words I used. I couldn't not address this situation further, this is the biggest lesson I could ever learn and I want to be held accountable for what I said,” he wrote. 

 


 










 









