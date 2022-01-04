'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary' reuploaded after Emma Roberts shown instead of Emma Watson

This Emma Roberts baby photo appeared during the segment narrated by Emma Watson.

MANILA, Philippines — HBO Max reuploaded its “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special after eagle-eyed fans noticed that it was Emma Roberts' baby photo and not "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson's, that appeared on screen during a segment.

In the reunion special released last New Year's Day, a little girl in Minnie Mouse costume appeared during the segment narrated by Watson. The baby photo was Roberts', uploaded in her Instagram account.

Producers of the special acknowledged the error.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” they said in a statement.

The blunder was noticed by a Twitter user named @vee_delmonico99 as she posted side-by-side screenshots of the photos from the show and Roberts' Instagram post.

"GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON," the user wrote.

Fans then trooped to Roberts' post on February 2012, commenting and tagging HBO Max on the post.

“The new Emma Watson,” commented by an Instagram user.

"Emma Watson I love your work," commented by another.

