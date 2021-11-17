'Harry Potter' reunion special arriving on New Year's Day

MANILA, Philippines — It's time to return to the Wizarding World after it was announced the cast of the "Harry Potter" movie franchise will come together for a special reunion.

News of the reunion, titled "Return to Hogwarts," came on the 20th anniversary celebration of the theatrical release of "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone," the first film in the franchise.

"Return to Hogwarts" will feature all-new in-depth interviews, conversations with the cast, and an extensive behind-the-scenes look at how the world of "Harry Potter" was created.

Leading those who will return are the famous trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, as well as "Sorceror's Stone" director Chris Columbus, who also helmed the second film.

Other cast members who are confirmed to return are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and many more.

J.K. Rowling, the author of the book series the movies are based on, will not be part of the special.

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is slated to premiere on New Year's Day, January 1, 2021, on HBO Max. This follows the reunion special of the sitcom "Friends," which also premiered on the streaming platform last May.

RELATED: Fans slam J.K. Rowling anew over 'transphobic' remark