'Harry Potter' reunion special arriving on New Year's Day

                        

                        
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 7:23pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's time to return to the Wizarding World after it was announced the cast of the "Harry Potter" movie franchise will come together for a special reunion.



News of the reunion, titled "Return to Hogwarts," came on the 20th anniversary celebration of the theatrical release of "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone," the first film in the franchise.



"Return to Hogwarts" will feature all-new in-depth interviews, conversations with the cast, and an extensive behind-the-scenes look at how the world of "Harry Potter" was created.



Other cast members who are confirmed to return are Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, and many more.



J.K. Rowling, the author of the book series the movies are based on, will not be part of the special.



"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" is slated to premiere on New Year's Day, January 1, 2021, on HBO Max. This follows the reunion special of the sitcom "Friends," which also premiered on the streaming platform last May.



