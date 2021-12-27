The ClashSeason 4 champ pledges donation to Odette victims

The Ultimate Siren ng Iligan emotionally connected to the listeners through her winning song, Bakit Mahal Pa Rin Kita, during the GMA 7’s singing tilt’s grand fi nals. Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album By CHARMIE JOY PAGULONG Troy drops new album, GILIW: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2.

For Mariane Osabel, the song choices are just as significant as one’s ability to display vocal power.

From Day One of the GMA 7 singing search, The Clash Season 4, the Ultimate Siren ng Iligan made sure her contest songs fitted her vocal range to satisfactorily express the lyrical pieces and completely impress the listeners.

“In every song, you have to focus on delivering it in such a way that would emotionally connect (to the audience) para mapapabilib mo yung audience and panel (of judges),” shared Mariane to The STAR regarding her singing approach that helped her clinch the title.

“Dun sa song ko sa Top 2 (finalists), it was our vocal coach, who picked a song and Bakit Mahal Pa Rin Kita was chosen for me which, thankfully, bumagay sa boses ko,” she added.

Her winning song during The Final Clash was Harish Joya’s Bakit Mahal Pa Rin Kita, besting Vilmark Viray’s performance of Christian Paul Rosa’s Umuwi Ka Na. Both original compositions are from The Clash songwriting challenge.

Mariane said she learned how to prepare not just her vocal power but also her physical, mental and spiritual aspects during the contest.

“I will never forget the time during our rehearsals. We really have to internalize the songs and throughout the journey, may mapupulot ka talagang lessons not just about the skills in singing but also how to take care of all (factors) like kailangan palakasin ang immune system and mental (health).”

Equally valuable for Mariane were the comments she received from judges Lani Misalucha, Ai-Ai delas Alas and Christian Bautista. But it was Lani’s comment that boosted her confidence in the finals round.

“Miss Lani told me na parang isang wall ako na mahirap talagang gibain kasi sa dami na ng na-experience ko. Marami na rin po akong napulot (na style) sa mga nasalihan kong mga contest. Meron pong mga contests na hindi ako nanalo and I just kept on going until I succeeded. This time, nakagawa na ko ng isang malaking castle,” she enthused.

“Meron rin pong time na sinabi ko sa sarili ko (na) ayaw ko na mag-contest. But my mind, it’s like something inside kept on telling me to continue and thankfully, I did,” revealed Mariane who had her first singing tilt at 10 years old.

“Sa Saudi Arabia po ‘yun, doon po nag-work ang father ko kaya dun po ako lumaki at nag-elementary. It was a contest for the Filipino community and I won po in the kids division. My brother, si Kuya Arn naman won in the adult division,” she recalled.

It was her Kuya Arn who inspired her to try singing. “Nakikita ko po kasi siya noon. He was 17 then and I was 10. Sabi ko gusto ko yung ginagawa nya so nag-practice na rin ako ng mga Whitney Houston songs and then I began joining singing contests.”

It was no secret that Mariane also joined in It’s Showtime’s Tawag ng Tanghalan and according to one writer, many people from the said show agreed that Mariane has the talent. They expressed happiness over her winning the The Clash title.

As the grand champion, Mariane received prizes worth over P4M in total, which included P1M cash, a house and lot, and an exclusive management contract with GMA 7.

Mariane plans to donate part of her cash prize to the victims of Typhoon Odette and share some with her family.

“For maintenance medicines of my brother, Kuya Arn because of his kidney problem and then mag-bibigay ako sa parents ko po and the rest I will save for business and emergency fund.”

Mariane will also buy herself a new cellphone. “Yes po, bibili ako kasi basag-basag na yung screen and for sure, magagamit ko naman ng matagal.”

While music is her top priority, Mariane is not closing her doors on the possibility of getting into acting. “Yes po, gustong-gusto ko ring pong maging actress, if given the opportunity. I am willing to be trained. At kung sino po ang i-partner, game po ako doon,” she declared.

Mariane will have her hands full with singing engagements in the coming days. Yesterday, Mariane was among the performers in the GMA Christmas Special titled Sa Paskong Pangarap. She, too, will be part of the GMA New Year’s Countdown show, aside from her first regular stint as one of the Divas of the Queendom in All-Out Sundays.