LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists

File photo of a stage during the announcement of Metro Manila Film Festival winners.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the eight official entries of the annual festival on Friday.

The MMFF will be back in the cinemas this year from December 25 to January 8.

Here are the eight films that will compete on the annual film festival.

'A Hard Day'

Directed by Law Fajardo

Starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla

Produced by Viva Communications Inc.

Genre: Action

'Big Night'

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Starring Christian Bables and John Arcilla

Produced by Cignal Entertainment, The Ideafirst Company, Octobertrain Films and Quantum Films

Genre: Comedy

Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw

Directed by Louie Ignacio

Starring Rita Daniela and Ken Chan

Produced by Heaven’s Best Entertainment

Genre: Romantic Comedy

'Huwag Kang Lalabas'

Directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

Starring Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake, Beauty Gonzalez and Aiko Melendez

Produced by Obra Cinema

Genre: Horror

'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon'

Directed by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Starring Charos Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol

Produced by Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, iWant TFC, Globe Studios, Black Sheep, Quantum Films Inc., AAAND Company, Kawankawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films

Genre: Drama

'Love At First Stream'

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina

Starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings

Produced by Star Cinema and Kumu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

'Nelia'

Directed by Lester Dimaranan

Starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing

Produced by A and Q Production Films Inc.

Genre: Suspense Drama

'The Exorsis'

Directed by Fifth Solomon

Starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga

Produced by TINCAN

Genre: Horror Comedy