LIST: Metro Manila Film Festival 8 finalists
MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced the eight official entries of the annual festival on Friday.
The MMFF will be back in the cinemas this year from December 25 to January 8.
Here are the eight films that will compete on the annual film festival.
'A Hard Day'
Directed by Law Fajardo
Starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla
Produced by Viva Communications Inc.
Genre: Action
'Big Night'
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Starring Christian Bables and John Arcilla
Produced by Cignal Entertainment, The Ideafirst Company, Octobertrain Films and Quantum Films
Genre: Comedy
Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw
Directed by Louie Ignacio
Starring Rita Daniela and Ken Chan
Produced by Heaven’s Best Entertainment
Genre: Romantic Comedy
'Huwag Kang Lalabas'
Directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.
Starring Kim Chiu, Jameson Blake, Beauty Gonzalez and Aiko Melendez
Produced by Obra Cinema
Genre: Horror
'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon'
Starring Charos Santos-Concio, Daniel Padilla and Rans Rifol
Produced by Cinematografica, Plan C, House on Fire, iWant TFC, Globe Studios, Black Sheep, Quantum Films Inc., AAAND Company, Kawankawan Media, Weydemann Bros., CMB Films
'Love At First Stream'
Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina
Starring Kaori Oinuma, Jeremiah Lisbo, Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings
Produced by Star Cinema and Kumu
Genre: Romantic Comedy
'Nelia'
Directed by Lester Dimaranan
Starring Winwyn Marquez and Raymond Bagatsing
Produced by A and Q Production Films Inc.
Genre: Suspense Drama
'The Exorsis'
Directed by Fifth Solomon
Starring Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga
Produced by TINCAN
Genre: Horror Comedy
