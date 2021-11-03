
































































 




   

   









Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne 
MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne won two second top spots in both the Head to Head challenge and swimsuit preliminary.



Mau had a real "Head-to-Head" skirmish with the Top 18 semifinalists, but more so in her own group. Malveen Kaur of Malaysia, also from Group 6, where Mau was also a part of, eventually won the head to head challenge. Special events correspondent Maya Pilar Alcantara announced the results at the close of the Talent Night show.





In the swimwear round, the four second top scoring delegates, who all got 29 points - Venezuela, Greece, Spain, and Turkey - were announced. Then the two top scoring girls with the perfect score of 30 points were revealed - Mau and Bria Renee Lawrence of Guyana. The girls were made to do their walk again and we're scored anew. Miss Guyana was proclaimed the Miss Bikini winner when the tie was broken.



Maureen was also chosen as one of the semifinalists during the Talent Night showdown. In an earlier qualifying round, Mau plucked the strings of her ukelele while singing "Kiss Me," a soundtrack from the romantic movie "She's All That." During the final talent presentation, she changed her piece to the disco tune, "Build Me Up Buttercup."



The Miss Talent award went to Miss Siberia who performed a splendid rhythmic gymnastics routine using the ribbon, ball, and hoop. While Miss Greece claimed the second spot with a flawless rendition of a Dance sport routine.



The Miss Globe final show will unfold on November 5, 5 p.m., Albanian time from the city of Tirana. It will be broadcast live through the Miss Globe YouTube channel on Saturday, November 6, 11 a.m. (Philippine time).



