Pinay Maureen Montagne makes it to Miss Globe Head-to-Head Challenge semifinals

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne is part of 18 semifinalists who qualified in the Head-to-Head challenge that will culminate tomorrow.

The winner of this challenge will automatically be part of the final round on November 5, as well as the winner of the online votes.

Maya Pilar Alcantara, special events correspondent for the Miss Globe organization, announced the names of the semifinalists during a hosted dinner by the city of Berak, in southern Albania, some 43 miles from the pageant venue of Tirana.

Berat City is one of the main cultural centers in Albania and was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.

The 18 candidates who qualified for the semifinal round (in the order that they were announced) are:

- Ukraine

- Guyana

- USA

- Romania

- Germany

- Mexico

- Turkey

- Canada

- France

- Bulgaria

- Malaysia

- Denmark

- Tatarstan

- Kazakhstan

- Nigeria

- Latvia

- Philippines, and

- Albania

In this challenge, Maureen was part of Group 6 - comprised of Malaysia, Canada, USA, herself, and hometown representative, Miss Albania. Interestingly, all five qualified for the semifinal round, including Miss France, who served as Miss Albania's interpreter.

On October 28, the girls will face three rounds of elimination. For those who have seen how the Miss World-Philippines does this, they have an idea how this goes. But for those who haven't, the eliminations are like extemporaneous speaking contests, wherein the girls will be given a topic and they each choose a side to the argument.

The winners in each pairing will then be pitted against each other, and the winners from this debate will go on oral argumentation until the ultimate winner is picked.

She then finds herself fast-tracked to the final round of competitions - swimwear, evening gown (this year's color is silver), and final Q & A.

The coronation night will unfold on November 5, 5 p.m., Albanian time - which is, November 6, 11 a.m., Philippine time. Continue to vote for Maureen on themissglobe.com.

