
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Pinay Maureen Montagne makes it to Miss Globe Head-to-Head Challenge semifinals
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 5:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pinay Maureen Montagne makes it to Miss Globe Head-to-Head Challenge semifinals
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne
Maureen Montagne via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne is part of 18 semifinalists who qualified in the Head-to-Head challenge that will culminate tomorrow.



The winner of this challenge will automatically be part of the final round on November 5, as well as the winner of the online votes.



Maya Pilar Alcantara, special events correspondent for the Miss Globe organization, announced the names of the semifinalists during a hosted dinner by the city of Berak, in southern Albania, some 43 miles from the pageant venue of Tirana.



Berat City is one of the main cultural centers in Albania and was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. 



The 18 candidates who qualified for the semifinal round (in the order that they were announced) are:



- Ukraine

- Guyana

- USA

- Romania

- Germany

- Mexico

- Turkey

- Canada

- France

- Bulgaria

- Malaysia

- Denmark

- Tatarstan

- Kazakhstan

- Nigeria

- Latvia

- Philippines, and

- Albania



In this challenge, Maureen was part of Group 6 - comprised of Malaysia, Canada, USA, herself, and hometown representative, Miss Albania. Interestingly, all five qualified for the semifinal round, including Miss France, who served as Miss Albania's interpreter.



On October 28, the girls will face three rounds of elimination. For those who have seen how the Miss World-Philippines does this, they have an idea how this goes. But for those who haven't, the eliminations are like extemporaneous speaking contests, wherein the girls will be given a topic and they each choose a side to the argument. 



The winners in each pairing will then be pitted against each other, and the winners from this debate will go on oral argumentation until the ultimate winner is picked.



She then finds herself fast-tracked to the final round of competitions - swimwear, evening gown (this year's color is silver), and final Q & A.



The coronation night will unfold on November 5, 5 p.m., Albanian time - which is, November 6, 11 a.m., Philippine time. Continue to vote for Maureen on themissglobe.com.



RELATED: Maureen Montagne shares gown, national costume details for Miss Globe 2021 bid


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MAUREEN MONTAGNE
                                                      MISS GLOBE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Los Angeles-based model BB Gandanghari gave her reaction on the breakup issue involving her niece Kylie Padilla and Aljur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi denied that she and actor Marco Gumabao are in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi po siya seryoso': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kylie Padilla interview with Jessica Soho
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi po siya seryoso': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kylie Padilla interview with Jessica Soho


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reacted on the interview of Kylie Padilla with Jessica Soho aired last weekend in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In her tell-all interview with Jessica Soho for “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” that was aired on GMA yesterday, Kylie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              WATCH: Jollibee&rsquo;s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
WATCH: Jollibee’s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos


                              
                              

                              

                                 
4 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Entertainment

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HBO strikes comedy gold with Hacks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
HBO strikes comedy gold with Hacks


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from its multiple Emmy wins, HBO’s Hacks — a comedy series about the stand-up comedy world — is now...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KZ  Tandingan is &lsquo;fit for global stardom,&rsquo; drops first international single
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KZ  Tandingan is ‘fit for global stardom,’ drops first international single


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nine years after KZ Tandingan made an impression as a promising artist in The X Factor Philippines, she finally released her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iloilo phone-shot short film wins at Berlin film festival


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Iloilo short film "Ang May Akda: Ikatlong Yugto" recently won the Extreme Scream Award in the Halloween Edition of the Berlin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities from different networks flooded “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino’s post, saying their congratulations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with