Sing Galing mainstays share best advice for showbiz hopefuls

TV5’s Sing Galing mainstays (from left) Donita Nose, K Brosas, Randy Santiago, Rey Valera, Dingdong Avanzado, Ethel Booba and Allan K bring more fun, music and laughter to kaawit-bahays via the show’s Sing-lebrity Edition.

Showbiz newbies should learn from the pros the way the seasoned stars and mainstays of TV5’s Sing Galing did. Until this day, Rey Valera, Randy Santiago, Allan K and K Brosas have been keeping in mind and taking to heart one piece of advice they got when they were just starting to carve a name in the entertainment scene.

During the virtual media call held Monday, veteran singer-composer Rey told The STAR how Willy Nepomuceno shared his secret to performing and talking on stage with ease and comfort.

“It’s true that Willy Nepomuceno gave this advice to me,” he began. “It happened when I had my first singing engagement at the Manila Press Club. He was there, too, and I was surprised to see his excellent performance, wala s’yang kaba. So, I asked him kung paano ang ginagawa n’ya. And then he told me to think that those seated in front of me are my friends and relatives. It stuck in my mind but when I first did it, wala din, sablay din, hahaha.”

Years later, Rey had seen for himself the effect of Willy’s advice. Whenever he’s on stage, he would always look at his audience as his friends. “Nagkaroon ako ng mindset na hindi ko sila dapat katakutan o hindi ko dapat ibaba masyado ang sarili ko but we are all equal. This is also the best advice that I can give today (to newcomers).”

K, on the other hand, will never forget what someone once told her that no one is indispensable in this business. “Kumbaga, you can be so famous today yet it can also fade by tomorrow. So, make the most of it sa kung anuman ang binigay ni Lord. Our talent is a blessing but no one should ever think that he or she is greater than anyone else. Huwag um-attitude. Stay humble.”

The singer-comedienne also stressed that it is important to keep one’s passion burning. “I believe that I can also speak on behalf of my colleagues here that all of us remain passionate in what we do. Probably, that’s the reason why even those who have been in this business for decades now still excel in their craft.”

She continued, “Do not allow yourself to be drowned in, well, may tinatawag kasing ‘tugtog pera’ na ginagawa mo without passion because the only goal is to earn. You’ll definitely won’t stay long. Basta they (newcomers) should do everything with passion and never ever think that you are forever at the top.”

Allan K agreed and shared his vivid recollection of Joey de Leon’s view about working in showbiz.

“’Yung akin coming from Joey de Leon’s advice that we should not act as if we are famous. Sabi n’ya, wag tayong umarteng sikat. Marami kasing nag-iinarte na artista lalo na ‘yung mga baguhan, sarap sampalin hahahaha, kasi sila pa ‘yung maaarte.

“I remember what Joey de Leon said that all of us here are just like going to the office; nag-oopisina sa showbiz na hindi natin alam kung bukas makalawa matatanggal tayo sa work natin.”

Thus, Allan K reminds everyone in showbiz to “not let those deafening applause or the shrieking adulation get into your head.”

For Randy, he makes sure to keep his feet firmly on the ground. “No matter how much admiration you heard or read, or how many awards you received, it is truly important to be humble. Always keep your feet planted on the ground, ‘yan ang the best advice na dapat alam ng lahat. Just be grateful for what you have.”

Apart from having an admirable character, the singer-director also mentioned enjoying every moment just like what everyone in Sing Galing family wants the audience to feel whenever they are tuned in to the show.

All “kaawit-bahays” should expect for the all-out fun, music and laughter to continue in Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition every Saturday night at 6. This time, it has an additional purpose of helping out fellow Kapatid as celebrities get to sing and play for their chosen beneficiaries or “bidaficiaries.”

“This is open to all celebrities,” said Randy. “Whether they are action stars, basketball players or non-singers, (they) are welcome here. Don’t worry if you can’t carry a tune basta mapatawa natin ang mga kaawit-bahay at baka manalo pa ‘yung walang boses, hahaha.”

As stated in the presser, the Sing-lebrity Edition will also introduce a new roster of Jukebosses in Dingdong Avanzado, Ethel Booba and Allan K. Rey remains the head of the jury panel while Randy, K and Donita Nose will reprise their roles as Sing Masters and will be joined by Singtokers Queenay and Billy King. Completing the lineup is Zendee, host of the Saturday edition of the digiverse show titled Now Zending Zikat.

Every Saturday, the sing-lebrities will compete in Random-I-Sing: Kantarantahan, Hula-Oke ka Lang D’yan? and Duelo-Oke Extreme.

Expect Alex Medina, Kris Bernal, MC Muah, Hero Angeles and Joseph Bitangcol to grace the show. Other celebrities ready to sing their lungs out are Samantha Bernardo, Madam Inutz, Pooh, Paolo Pangilinan, Jayson Gainza, Baby Boobsie and Ate Gay.