Entertainment
                        
Lovi Poe leaves GMA after 15 years, to star with Piolo Pascual in new ABS-CBN series
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2021 | 12:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lovi Poe leaves GMA after 15 years, to star with Piolo Pascual in new ABS-CBN series
Lovi Poe 
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe is now officially a Kapamilya after signing a deal with ABS-CBN earlier today. 



Lovi was welcomed by ABS-CBN president and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak, Chief Operating Officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group Chief Financial Officer Rick Tan, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal in the ABS-CBN compound.  



Reports said that Lovi will team up with Piolo Pascual, who remained a Kapamilya, in a teleserye. 



Meanwhile, Lovi took to her Twitter account to thank GMA for believing and supporting her for 15 years. 



 






 



”I have utmost respect and gratitude to the network that has given me my roots and a heart full of memories. Thank you for planting my dreams. Thank you for giving it time, love and effort to water it. Mananatili sa Puso Heart,” she wrote. 



 






 



“Hindi po biro ang 15 years. I would like to thank GMA for taking a chance on this unknown dreamer; for believing in me and supporting me all these years,” she added. 



RelatedLovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer



Meanwhile, Piolo, ABS-CBN's "Ultimate Heartthrob" once said he never left and “see you soon.”



Like a true gentleman who honors his word, Piolo today signed up anew with ABS-CBN, his home network for many years.



A red carpet welcome was rolled out for Piolo before his contract signing in ABS-CBN, where he was joined by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and his talent manager Lulu Romero.



Kapamilya viewers can look forward to Piolo headlining two programs in ABS-CBN – a teleserye with new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe, and a romantic-comedy series where he reunites with Angelica Panganiban.



In his over 25 years as a Kapamilya, Piolo became known as a man of many talents. But what truly brought him closer to audiences over the years are his shows and movies that have become part of their lives and are now considered Filipino classics.



With hit shows like “Mangarap Ka,” “Lobo,” “Lovers in Paris,” “Noah,” box-office films such as “Dekada ’70,” “Starting Over Again,” “Milan,” “Don’t Give Up on Us,” and many more, Piolo solidified his status as the country’s most sought-after leading man and one of the finest actors of his generation.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

