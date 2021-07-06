Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovi Poe remained silent on the rumors that she’s transferring from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN.

During yesterday's Viva media conference for her upcoming movie “The Other Wife,” Lovi said everything is still under negotiation.

“Right now, it's hard to say. Everything is under negotiations. I've just finished my show. We're still having the conversation,” Lovi said.

She stressed that she wants to respect both networks, so it’s best to keep everything under wraps right now.

“I think it's best to keep it private because I don't want to be... I want to respect both networks,” she told Philstar.com and other media outlets in the press con.

Lovi, however, said that she’s willing to do a movie with Star Cinema.

“Ako naman po kasi, I'm always open to working with anybody. To grow as an artist, I don't think you're supposed to box or keep yourself like just doing the same or working with the same people over and over again,” she said.

“Of course it's nice to work with them (Star Cinema) and explore. Let's be honest, when we work with other people, that's the time we will learn something new."

What will you do for love? You’ve seen movies about affairs, but this July, you will see "crazy love" in a different light, with VIVA Films’ latest movie, "The Other Wife."

Lovi will be joined by Joem Bascon and Rhen Escano in “The Other Wife” directed by Prime Cruz under Viva.

The movie is all about a couple trying to fix their marriage. To make this work, they spend their time together in their beach house. Luisa (Rhen), Ronnie’s (Joem) childhood friend, joins them at the beach house.

Suddenly, weird things start to happen during their first day in the house. Janis (Lovi) sees a woman, but she can’t tell who it is. She also notices something strange – the hairbrush, bath soap and her other stuff look like someone has used it. But Ronnie insists that there is no one in the house except them.

"The Other Wife" will be available for streaming on July 16 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV for P249 and on VIVAMAX.