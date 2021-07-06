




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer
'The Other Wife' cast (from left): Director Prime Cruz and stars Joem Bascon, Lovi Poe and Rhen Escano 
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

                     

                        

                           
Lovi Poe silent on rumored ABS-CBN transfer

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2021 - 12:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Lovi Poe remained silent on the rumors that she’s transferring from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. 



During yesterday's Viva media conference for her upcoming movie “The Other Wife,” Lovi said everything is still under negotiation. 



“Right now, it's hard to say. Everything is under negotiations. I've just finished my show. We're still having the conversation,” Lovi said. 



She stressed that she wants to respect both networks, so it’s best to keep everything under wraps right now.  



“I think it's best to keep it private because I don't want to be... I want to respect both networks,” she told Philstar.com and other media outlets in the press con.



Lovi, however, said that she’s willing to do a movie with Star Cinema. 



“Ako naman po kasi, I'm always open to working with anybody. To grow as an artist, I don't think you're supposed to box or keep yourself like just doing the same or working with the same people over and over again,” she said. 



“Of course it's nice to work with them (Star Cinema) and explore. Let's be honest, when we work with other people, that's the time we will learn something new."



What will you do for love? You’ve seen movies about affairs, but this July, you will see "crazy love" in a different light, with VIVA Films’ latest movie, "The Other Wife."



Lovi will be joined by Joem Bascon and Rhen Escano in “The Other Wife” directed by Prime Cruz under Viva. 



The movie is all about a couple trying to fix their marriage. To make this work, they spend their time together in their beach house. Luisa (Rhen), Ronnie’s (Joem) childhood friend, joins them at the beach house. 



Suddenly, weird things start to happen during their first day in the house. Janis (Lovi) sees a woman, but she can’t tell who it is. She also notices something strange – the hairbrush, bath soap and her other stuff look like someone has used it. But Ronnie insists that there is no one in the house except them. 



"The Other Wife" will be available for streaming on July 16 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV for P249 and on VIVAMAX.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LOVI POE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Una siyang naging akin': Kiray Celis tells Ellen Adarna about Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Derek has been engaged with Ellen since March, one month after admitting that they are dating.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Samantha Bernardo breaks silence over controversial Miss Grand International final Q&A answer


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
During her "Slam Book" interview, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo told Philstar.com that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin offers home for Chito Miranda, family amid Taal eruption fears
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Angel Locsin offers home for Chito Miranda, family amid Taal eruption fears


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
A consistent Angel through the years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jericho Rosales reveals US project, shares lockdown life in surfing paradise


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jericho Rosales revealed that he's set to leave for the United States to shoot for a project with a Filipino-American director....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Georgina Wilson's sister Jess Wilson almost died after Palawan wedding


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Model Jess Wilson revealed that she had a near-death experience after her wedding in Palawan. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Space Jam gets a sequel
                              


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 July 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
If I were to produce a soundtrack for the sequel to the much-loved Space Jam film, the first artist I would want in the line-up would be R. Kelly. After all he came up with the song, I Believe I Can Fly, which is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tina Monzon-Palma returns to ANC


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Seasoned newscaster Tina Monzon-Palma showed the hallmarks of journalism with her return to ANC last June 26.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden thirsts for newness and diversity
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden thirsts for newness and diversity


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Alden Richards challenges himself by taking on a bida-kontrabida character in The World Between Us. His Louie Asuncion, an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Direk Cathy thinks Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Box-office director Cathy Garcia Molina believes the hit movie Miss You Like Crazy deserves one more chance to be shown and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 My favorite noodle dishes ever
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 July 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There is a Chinese custom that recommends that one eat noodles on his or her birthday to ensure a long life.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with