Paolo Contis relieved after releasing statement

MANILA, Philippines —Kapuso actor Paolo Contis felt relieved after breaking his silence on the breakup issue with LJ Reyes and defending his co-star Yen Santos.

In Ogie Diaz’s YouTube channel, the TV host and talent manager said that he already talked to Paolo, who admitted his mistake.



"Sabi niya sa akin: 'I felt relieved kasi alam ko na may kasalanan ako at sinabi ko ang kasalanan ko. Tao lang naman ako, Mama Og. Nagkakamali ako, sinadya man ito o hindi -- nagkamali ako," Ogie said.

Paolo recently broke his silence on the issue on his Instagram account. He also admitted that it was Yen who he was with in Baguio and Manaog, Pangasinan. He, however, defended Yen, saying that she was with him as a friend.

"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he said. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: 'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos