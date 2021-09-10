




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Paolo Contis relieved after releasing statement
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 8:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Paolo Contis relieved after releasing statement
Actor Paolo Contis
GMA Network / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —Kapuso actor Paolo Contis felt relieved after breaking his silence on the breakup issue with LJ Reyes and defending his co-star Yen Santos.



In Ogie Diaz’s YouTube channel, the TV host and talent manager said that he already talked to Paolo, who admitted his mistake. 

    

"Sabi niya sa akin: 'I felt relieved kasi alam ko na may kasalanan ako at sinabi ko ang kasalanan ko. Tao lang naman ako, Mama Og. Nagkakamali ako, sinadya man ito o hindi -- nagkamali ako," Ogie said.



Paolo recently broke his silence on the issue on his Instagram account. He also admitted that it was Yen who he was with in Baguio and Manaog, Pangasinan. He, however, defended Yen, saying that she was with him as a friend. 



 






 



"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he said. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel



'I'm sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

'I'm sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                              

Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Anabelle Rama defends Jinkee Pacquiao from critic of million-peso OOTD


                              

Anabelle Rama went on a social media barrage to defend Jinkee Pacquiao against a certain showbiz reporter. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde


                              

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that on-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, together with their friends,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained


                              

A few days prior to the Top 30 official candidates arriving at their official residence, the Miss Universe Philippines organization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Enrique talks about life inside and outside of showbiz


                              

Oftentimes, a ring that is worn on the right ring finger is associated with ideas of love and relationships. 

                                                         


      

         

            
LJ Reyes focuses more on business after Paolo Contis apology


                              

Kapuso actress LJ Reyes didn't react on ex-partner Paolo Contis' statement and instead focused on her business. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Toni Gonzaga speaks up about alleged competition with Alex Gonzaga


                              

Toni Gonzaga chooses to downplay any competition with younger sister Alex Gonzaga.

                                                         


      

         

            
Who among 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemates are Robi Domingo's best picks?


                              

Robi Domingo thinks that Melai Cantiveros and Maymay Entrata are the type of people that anyone who's having a bad day can...

                                                         


      

         

            
'Pinoy Big Brother' not just artista search, favoring good-looking — Laurenti Dyogi, Bianca Gonzalez


                              

Laurenti Dyogi believes that ABS-CBN's hit reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) is not just an artista search but it is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Angel Locsin sends encouragement for health workers amid rising COVID-19 cases


                              

Actress Angel Locsin penned a touching message for medical frontliners amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the countr...

                                                         


      

         

            
