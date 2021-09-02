




































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Julia Barretto joins Gerald Anderson in Coast Guard K9 Squadron
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 3:12pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PCG welcomes auxiliary ensign Julia Barretto in the Auxiliary K9 Squadron
PCG via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto joined boyfriend Gerald Anderson in the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Auxiliary K9 Squadron. 



In PCG’s Facebook page yesterday, Julia was presented together with Gerald. 



“The Philippine Coast Guard PCG) has welcomed AUXILIARY ENSIGN JULIA BARRETTO in the PCG Auxiliary K9 Squadron today, 01 September 2021,” PCG wrote. 



During the event, Julia thanked the PCG, especially the PCGA K9 Squadron, for welcoming her into the field of public service. She pledged to actively support the initiatives of the unit toward the delivery of humble and compassionate service to Filipinos.



 






 



Julia and Gerald are auxiliary members of the PCG, which means they are volunteers.



According to the post, PCG Commandant, CG Admiral George V Ursabia Jr. led the donning and oath-taking ceremonies of Julia, together with Auxiliarist Ando Cruise Catipay, Auxiliarist Jalil Laidan, and Auxiliarist Harold Jocel Talan, held at the National Headquarters, Port Area, Manila.



CG Admiral CG Admiral George Ursabia expressed his gratitude to the new members of the PCGA who committed to serve the nation by supporting the Coast Guard in the performance of humanitarian missions and disaster response operations.



The PCG highlighted the increasing need for K9 units in the country for the promotion of national security. 



“With the construction of the PCG - PPA K9 Academy in Clark, Pampanga, CG Admiral Ursabia shared that the Department of Transportation - Philippines (DOTr), through PCG and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), could soon provide high quality and competent K9 units in different government agencies nationwide,” PCG wrote.



Gerald is an auxiliary lieutenant commander of the PCGA K9 Squadron.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

