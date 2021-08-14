




































































 




   







   















'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker
Julie Anne San Jose on the cover of this week's Spotify New Music Friday Philippines playlist.
Universal Records PH/Released

                     

                        

                           
'Limitless Star'? GMA execs explain Julie Anne San Jose's new moniker

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 14, 2021 - 10:22am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the fashion of Philippine showbiz, Julie Anne San Jose is given a new "moniker" by her home network, GMA-7.



They explain why they think the singer/actress/songwriter is appropriately called the "Limitless Star". In the past, Julie Anne was nicknamed "Asia's Pop Diva".



"I believe, I'm speaking not only for the fans of Julie but for the network, it is just timely and fitting that Julie will now be called the 'Limitless Star'.

She's truly a talented artist. Witness tayong lahat sa pinagdaanan ni Julie at ano pa yung pwede niya pang ma-offer," said Oliver Amoroso, first vice president and head of regional TV and Synergy.



Amoroso, together with Julie Anne and other GMA executives and "Limitless" trilogy concert director Paolo Valenciano, spoke with the press at this week's virtual event.



"Nagkakwentuhan nga kami ni direk Paolo e. Mabibilang lang sa mga daliri namin o baka wala yung katulad ni Julie na singer, dancer, actress, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter. Lahat na yata kayang gawin ni Julie. I'm very excited for her to do more," Amoroso added.



"Limitless" is a three-part musical experience that will see Julie Anne travel the whole Philippines from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.



The first part "Breathe" will feature Mindanao and will be launched on September 17. Christian Bautista and Jong Madaliday are guests in the show that takes Julie Anne for the first time to south central Mindanao.



"Heal" will be shot in Visayas and is scheduled for November while "Rise" will be set in Luzon and is expected to be launched in February 2022.



Gigi Lara, senior vice president for Alternative Productions, said that the team that was conceptualizing the concert was trying to see how they can bring out the rest of Julie Anne's capabilities as a multi-faceted artist.



"When we were piecing together and when they were thinking of the title 'Limitless', parang everything clicked. Parang it's taking Julie to another level and all the achievements she's had so far including recently featured as  Spotify Equal Artist for the month of July and she had this billboard in Times Square in New York City. It all came together with this project. We think it's something that she can aspire to. Parang her journey will spell that -- limitless opportunity," Lara explained.



Amoroso said that Julie Anne was their choice since the beginning for the musical trilogy. People who will watch the trilogy will realize why they appropriately called her the "Limitless Star".



Showing her known humility and smiling face, Julie Anne thanked her supporters and GMA for the new title.



"Kunwari wala na lang ako dito. [laughs]. Kanina pa ako nakangiti but I'm just so so so very grateful sa project na ito. Ito yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity to discover myself even more. Thank you for entrusting me sa title na ito. Hindi ko ma-explain yung feeling," said Julie.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

