




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation
Kris Aquino (left) and former Philippine Pres. Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III
Philstar.com/File

                     

                        

                           
'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - June 28, 2021 - 8:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino promised her brother, former President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III, that she will stay silent until she gets a sign from him that she may tell their "story."



In her Instagram (IG) post earlier today, Kris wrote a lengthy post that mentioned about her "feud" with her late brother.



"Marami po talaga akong gustong ibahagi sa inyo tungkol sa journey namin bilang magkapatid dahil alam ko how profoundly the experience has changed me," said Kris.  



She continued, "BUT the TRUTH is - IG is the venue where our 'feud' started so in my heart I know it’s also not where I should share kung paano nagsimula ang unang mga hakbang para lumambot na ang puso nya, at lahat ng paraan na ginawa ko para mapangiti lang sya."



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino)








 



Her last paragraph revealed her wish for a sign from her late brother, who passed away last June 24 due to renal failure secondary to diabetes.



Related: What is renal disease? A walk through ex-Pres. Aquino's 'silent battle'



"I am praying that Noy will give me, 'bunso' as he refers to me to all those closest to him, a clear sign when he is ready for me to tell all of you our story - until then this bunso has learned her lessons and will stay silent," she ended.  



The post was accompanied with a tribute video that included never-before-seen private viewing moments leading to the former president's inurnment beside their parents, Ninoy Aquino and former President Corazon C. Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City.



Moira's soulful ballad "Paubaya" was reworded and sung during the burial or wake last June 25.



The video was shot by Kris' team from her "Game Ka Na Ba" show and her own Kris C. Aquino Production. She felt that their family needed the footage for archive so she asked her elder sister for permission for her team to shoot around.



Kris also revealed that she was supposed to fly to the United States on June 29. She was busy doing shoots on Wednesday, June 23, and still had to do some shoots on the day her brother died.



RELATED: Kris Aquino makes peace with brother Noynoy


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KRIS AQUINO
                                                      PANGULONG BENIGNO SIMEON AQUINO III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noynoy Aquino's exes Bernadette Sembrano, Korina Sanchez remember the late ex-president
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noynoy Aquino's exes Bernadette Sembrano, Korina Sanchez remember the late ex-president


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya broadcasters Bernadette Sembrano and Korina Sanchez remembered their common ex-boyfriend, former President Benigno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Back in my happy place
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Back in my happy place


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Last weekend, I was back in my happy place, Baguio City, this time with my cousins Risa Baltazar Nepomuceno and Dondi Ba...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano describe working with each other, establishing chemistry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano describe working with each other, establishing chemistry


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Belle Mariano revealed that there was one scene in her upcoming, first lead starrer "He's Into Her" that made her continue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ara Davao doesn't want to compete with parents, cousin Janine Gutierrez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ara Davao doesn't want to compete with parents, cousin Janine Gutierrez


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Arabella Davao is thankful that cousin, actress Janine Gutierrez is just a phone call away from her now that she has entered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stars mourn & pay tribute to PNoy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stars mourn & pay tribute to PNoy


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A wave of tributes followed the passing of former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III on Thursday morning,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mike Tan on how family life sharpened his acting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mike Tan on how family life sharpened his acting


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mike Tan is one GMA homegrown artist, who has proven his acting mettle in one project after another.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia Rodrigo not sour at all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olivia Rodrigo not sour at all


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sour is the title of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album. Why Sour? I do not know. But there is nothing sour, acerbic, sore,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A day in the life of mom Solenn
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A day in the life of mom Solenn


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Solenn Heussaff on raising a toddler during this time: ‘Fulfilling
amidst the pandemic... it’s good to be at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bashers make Makki Lucino stronger
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bashers make Makki Lucino stronger


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 4 grand finalist Makki Lucino began joining singing tilts in grade school after his teacher discovered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Not so sure yet': Maureen Wrob on joining Miss Universe Philippines 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Not so sure yet': Maureen Wrob on joining Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Maureen Wroblewitz wants to be ready if she will be joining Miss Universe Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with