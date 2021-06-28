'I will stay silent': Kris Aquino admits 'feud' with PNoy, shares brother's footage before cremation

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino promised her brother, former President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino III, that she will stay silent until she gets a sign from him that she may tell their "story."

In her Instagram (IG) post earlier today, Kris wrote a lengthy post that mentioned about her "feud" with her late brother.

"Marami po talaga akong gustong ibahagi sa inyo tungkol sa journey namin bilang magkapatid dahil alam ko how profoundly the experience has changed me," said Kris.

She continued, "BUT the TRUTH is - IG is the venue where our 'feud' started so in my heart I know it’s also not where I should share kung paano nagsimula ang unang mga hakbang para lumambot na ang puso nya, at lahat ng paraan na ginawa ko para mapangiti lang sya."

Her last paragraph revealed her wish for a sign from her late brother, who passed away last June 24 due to renal failure secondary to diabetes.

"I am praying that Noy will give me, 'bunso' as he refers to me to all those closest to him, a clear sign when he is ready for me to tell all of you our story - until then this bunso has learned her lessons and will stay silent," she ended.

The post was accompanied with a tribute video that included never-before-seen private viewing moments leading to the former president's inurnment beside their parents, Ninoy Aquino and former President Corazon C. Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City.

Moira's soulful ballad "Paubaya" was reworded and sung during the burial or wake last June 25.

The video was shot by Kris' team from her "Game Ka Na Ba" show and her own Kris C. Aquino Production. She felt that their family needed the footage for archive so she asked her elder sister for permission for her team to shoot around.

Kris also revealed that she was supposed to fly to the United States on June 29. She was busy doing shoots on Wednesday, June 23, and still had to do some shoots on the day her brother died.

