




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
LIST: Miss Philippines Earth 2021 candidates, 5 titles off for grabs

                     

                        

                           
LIST: Miss Philippines Earth 2021 candidates, 5 titles off for grabs

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2021 - 12:45pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 competition will be giving out five titles this year.



These are:





    
	
  • Miss Philippines Earth
    • 
	
  • Miss Philippines Air
    • 
	
  • Miss Philippines Water
    • 
	
  • Miss Philippines Fire
    • 
	
  • Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism
    • 




 Apart from these, five runner-up positions will also be awarded.



The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 pageant has the most number of candidates in this hotly-contested pageant season, with 68. It has 20 more delegates than Miss World Philippines, and twice as many as the Binibining Pilipinas roster of 34.



This year's official candidates are:



    
	
  • Le-Ann Chandra Chan Racuya (Alaminos City)
    • 
	
  • Irish Delima (Anda, Bohol)
    • 
	
  • Gail Ventic (Angeles City)
    • 
	
  • Ameera Almamari (Atimonan, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Myra Isabel Rola (Aurora, Isabela)
    • 
	
  • Jessyville Ugat (Baclayon, Bohol)
    • 
	
  • Elize Relacion Galvez (Balayan, Batangas)
    • 
	
  • Verna Abby Catusalem (Baler, Aurora)
    • 
	
  • Jan Rlee de Guzman (Bayambang, Pangasinan)
    • 
	
  • Chynna Kaye Verosil (Bugallon, Pangasinan)
    • 
	
  • Ma. Trisha Medrana (Calamba City)
    • 
	
  • Jeremi Nuqui (Caloocan City)
    • 
	
  • Louise Theunis (Carrascal, Surigao del Sur)
    • 
	
  • Vivien Fabella (Catanauan, Quezon)
    • 
	
  • Guia Moreno (Cebu City)
    • 
	
  • Jan Junibelle Dagasdas Lura (Claver, Surigao del Norte)
    • 
	
  • Zenneth Khan (Cordon, Isabela)
    • 
	
  • Elda Louise Sinajan Aznar (Davao City)
    • 
	
  • Irish Ebuen (Digos City)
    • 
	
  • Krizia Hamsirani (Dumaguete City)
    • 
	
  • Alexandra Salazar (Cotabato City)
    • 
	
  • Daena Yapparcon (El Nido, Palawan)
    • 
	
  • Sara Jane Fabricante Behiga (El Salvador City)
    • 
	
  • Yna Jalin (Sual, Pangasinan)
    • 
	
  • Katheryn Tan Guipetacio (Sugbongcogon, Misamis Occidental)
    • 
	
  • Jiagold Bustamante (Taguig City)
    • 
	
  • Mia Jane Salisbury (Talisay City)
    • 
	
  • Amira Aisha Qamhawe (Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat)
    • 
	
  • Sunshine Mae Ningasca (General Santos City)
    • 
	
  • Rocel Angelah Sangana (Iloilo City)
    • 
	
  • Mary Gwynn Curambis (Jagna, Bohol)
    • 
	
  • Claire Codilla (Lapu-Lapu City)
    • 
	
  • Hannah Quinalayo (Las Pinas City)
    • 
	
  • Sam Coloso (Mabini, Batangas)
    • 
	
  • Chenna Gamale Solamillo (Mabini, Davao del Oro)
    • 
	
  • Jelina Pearl Miranda (Mabitac, Laguna)
    • 
	
  • Arra Rago (Makilala, North Cotabato)
    • 
	
  • Nikka Vhea (Malolos, Bulacan)
    • 
	
  • Fatima Kate Bisan (Malungon, Saranggani)
    • 
	
  • Roni Meneses (Mandaluyong City)
    • 
	
  • Esperanza Mina (Mandaue City)
    • 
	
  • Sarah Margarette Joson (Manila)
    • 
	
  • Gea Caroline Gabaisen (Maribojoc, Bohol)
    • 
	
  • Meleah Moreno (Marilao, Bulacan)
    • 
	
  • Charissa Rama (Moalboal, Cebu)
    • 
	
  • Xyra Ballesteros (Nagtipunan, Quirino)
    • 
	
  • Jezreal de Ocampo (Naic, Cavite)
    • 
	
  • Anita Rose Gomez (Olongapo City)
    • 
	
  • Naelah Alshorbaji (Paranaque)
    • 
	
  • Precious Valerie Animas (Polomoloc, South Cotabato)
    • 
	
  • Rochelle Bonggat (Puerto Princesa City)
    • 
	
  • Angelica Tagadtad (Quezon City)
    • 
	
  • Marie Manansala (Roxas, Oriental Mindoro)
    • 
	
  • Angel Keith Dizon (Saguday, Quirino)
    • 
	
  • Kheshen Babatid (San Fernando, Cebu)
    • 
	
  • Ellyssa Mae Cedilla (San Juan City)
    • 
	
  • Judie Ann Castro (San Luis, Agusan del Sur)
    • 
	
  • Mavi Cabling (San Marcelino, Zambales)
    • 
	
  • Alyanna Villena (Silang, Cavite)
    • 
	
  • Riah de Ocampo (Silay City)
    • 
	
  • Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)
    • 
	
  • Christine Cadiz (Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur)
    • 
	
  • Angeline Aubrey Asuncion (Santo Domingo, Albay)
    • 
	
  • Sofia Grace Galve (Tanay, Rizal)
    • 
	
  • Myrizza R. Borja (Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay)
    • 
	
  • Marvie Fernandez (Urdaneta City)
    • 
	
  • Princess Dannug (Victoria, Tarlac)
    • 




Earlier, the competition rolled out pre-pageant challenges such as Casual Wear, Sportswear, Beach Wear and the Lil' Earth Angel contest to gauge the entrants' intelligence and environmental awareness quotients.



The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 virtual pageant will unfold on July 25. Stay tuned for more updates on the days leading to the final show.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS EARTH PHIÂ­LIPPINES
                                                      MISS PHILIPPINES EARTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I hope she&rsquo;s worth it': Kayesha Chua breaks silence on Scottie Thompson's marriage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I hope she’s worth it': Kayesha Chua breaks silence on Scottie Thompson's marriage


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kayesha Chua, fiancee of Barangay Ginebra's Aljon Mariano and friend of Scottie Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Pau Fajardo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korina Sanchez reveals offer to star in movie with FPJ                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korina Sanchez reveals offer to star in movie with FPJ


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Returning Kapamilya host Korina Sanchez revealed that she wanted to become a celebrity when she’s young. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TikTok star Bella Poarch says Philippines is still 'home' despite traumatic childhood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TikTok star Bella Poarch says Philippines is still 'home' despite traumatic childhood


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Bella Poarch remained a mystery for most TikTok fans since she started early last year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrities pay respect to former President Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrities pay respect to former President Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Celebrities paid their respect to former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III who died earlier today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Di kasi kami naba-bother': Maris Racal on May-December love affair with Rico Blanco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Di kasi kami naba-bother': Maris Racal on May-December love affair with Rico Blanco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal said that she’s not bothered with her May-December love affair with vocalist Rico...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Why Philippines' 11-year Miss Universe semi-finals streak no small feat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Why Philippines' 11-year Miss Universe semi-finals streak no small feat


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
So the country's 11-year placement streak at the semi-finals is no small feat, considering that, in the recent pageant alone,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New way to the Universe: Miss Universe Philippines announces new normal selection process
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New way to the Universe: Miss Universe Philippines announces new normal selection process


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced its new normal selection process. There are three stages to this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More showbiz scions sign up with Star Magic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More showbiz scions sign up with Star Magic


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN’s talent management arm Star Magic welcomed over 40 new artists during its biggest contract-signing event yet...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 I told Sunsets About You Thai stars relive experiences, lessons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
I told Sunsets About You Thai stars relive experiences, lessons


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos saw the emergence of Thai Boys Love  genre last year and embraced it with open arms.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn down son's title Earl of Dumbarton
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turn down son's title Earl of Dumbarton


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down their son Archie's title Earl of Dumbarton worrying that their son could be bullied...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with