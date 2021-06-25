LIST: Miss Philippines Earth 2021 candidates, 5 titles off for grabs

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 competition will be giving out five titles this year.

These are:

Miss Philippines Earth

Miss Philippines Air

Miss Philippines Water

Miss Philippines Fire

Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism

Apart from these, five runner-up positions will also be awarded.

The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 pageant has the most number of candidates in this hotly-contested pageant season, with 68. It has 20 more delegates than Miss World Philippines, and twice as many as the Binibining Pilipinas roster of 34.

This year's official candidates are:

Le-Ann Chandra Chan Racuya (Alaminos City)

Irish Delima (Anda, Bohol)

Gail Ventic (Angeles City)

Ameera Almamari (Atimonan, Quezon)

Myra Isabel Rola (Aurora, Isabela)

Jessyville Ugat (Baclayon, Bohol)

Elize Relacion Galvez (Balayan, Batangas)

Verna Abby Catusalem (Baler, Aurora)

Jan Rlee de Guzman (Bayambang, Pangasinan)

Chynna Kaye Verosil (Bugallon, Pangasinan)

Ma. Trisha Medrana (Calamba City)

Jeremi Nuqui (Caloocan City)

Louise Theunis (Carrascal, Surigao del Sur)

Vivien Fabella (Catanauan, Quezon)

Guia Moreno (Cebu City)

Jan Junibelle Dagasdas Lura (Claver, Surigao del Norte)

Zenneth Khan (Cordon, Isabela)

Elda Louise Sinajan Aznar (Davao City)

Irish Ebuen (Digos City)

Krizia Hamsirani (Dumaguete City)

Alexandra Salazar (Cotabato City)

Daena Yapparcon (El Nido, Palawan)

Sara Jane Fabricante Behiga (El Salvador City)

Yna Jalin (Sual, Pangasinan)

Katheryn Tan Guipetacio (Sugbongcogon, Misamis Occidental)

Jiagold Bustamante (Taguig City)

Mia Jane Salisbury (Talisay City)

Amira Aisha Qamhawe (Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat)

Sunshine Mae Ningasca (General Santos City)

Rocel Angelah Sangana (Iloilo City)

Mary Gwynn Curambis (Jagna, Bohol)

Claire Codilla (Lapu-Lapu City)

Hannah Quinalayo (Las Pinas City)

Sam Coloso (Mabini, Batangas)

Chenna Gamale Solamillo (Mabini, Davao del Oro)

Jelina Pearl Miranda (Mabitac, Laguna)

Arra Rago (Makilala, North Cotabato)

Nikka Vhea (Malolos, Bulacan)

Fatima Kate Bisan (Malungon, Saranggani)

Roni Meneses (Mandaluyong City)

Esperanza Mina (Mandaue City)

Sarah Margarette Joson (Manila)

Gea Caroline Gabaisen (Maribojoc, Bohol)

Meleah Moreno (Marilao, Bulacan)

Charissa Rama (Moalboal, Cebu)

Xyra Ballesteros (Nagtipunan, Quirino)

Jezreal de Ocampo (Naic, Cavite)

Anita Rose Gomez (Olongapo City)

Naelah Alshorbaji (Paranaque)

Precious Valerie Animas (Polomoloc, South Cotabato)

Rochelle Bonggat (Puerto Princesa City)

Angelica Tagadtad (Quezon City)

Marie Manansala (Roxas, Oriental Mindoro)

Angel Keith Dizon (Saguday, Quirino)

Kheshen Babatid (San Fernando, Cebu)

Ellyssa Mae Cedilla (San Juan City)

Judie Ann Castro (San Luis, Agusan del Sur)

Mavi Cabling (San Marcelino, Zambales)

Alyanna Villena (Silang, Cavite)

Riah de Ocampo (Silay City)

Yllana Marie Aduana (Siniloan, Laguna)

Christine Cadiz (Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur)

Angeline Aubrey Asuncion (Santo Domingo, Albay)

Sofia Grace Galve (Tanay, Rizal)

Myrizza R. Borja (Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay)

Marvie Fernandez (Urdaneta City)

Princess Dannug (Victoria, Tarlac)

Earlier, the competition rolled out pre-pageant challenges such as Casual Wear, Sportswear, Beach Wear and the Lil' Earth Angel contest to gauge the entrants' intelligence and environmental awareness quotients.

The Miss Philippines Earth 2021 virtual pageant will unfold on July 25. Stay tuned for more updates on the days leading to the final show.