Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela FuenteÂ 

MANILA, Philippines — Before Claire dela Fuente died of cardiac arrest last Tuesday, March 30, actress Yam Concepcion was able to talk to the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon.

“Nu’ng nagsisimula ako, ang naka-discover sa’kin si Tita Claire dela Fuente. At alam n’yo naman nangyari sa kanya ngayon. Nakakagulat din. Sobrang sad din ‘yung nangyari,” Yam told Philstar.com and other media at today’s virtual press conference for her new romance-drama series “Init Sa Magdamag.”

According to Yam, she was able to speak to Claire two days before the singer, who also tested positive for COVID-19, passed away.

“Alam mo, nu’ng Sunday, tumawag pa s’ya sa’kin. Sabi n’ya sa’kin, ‘Yam, napanood ko ‘yung trailer nu’ng ‘Init Sa Magdamag.’ Sabi n’ya, ‘Congratulations!’ Four minutes lang ‘yun sa telepono.”

Yam then broke into tears upon recalling her last conversation with Claire.

“Ang sabi ko, 'Thank you, Tita Claire.' ‘Di ko ineexpect that na bigla s’yang mawawala.”

Yam then honored Claire by dedicating “Init Sa Magdamag” to her.

“So itong project na ‘to para din sa kanya. Gusto ko lang s’ya i-recognize. Kung ‘di dahil sa kanya, wala ako dito ngayon. So, this is for Tita Claire. May her soul rest in peace.”

Yam knows that Claire would be proud of her in “Init Sa Magdamag” because it will showcase not only her sexiness but also her depth and range as an actress.

“Simula nu’ng nag-showbiz ako, lahat ng mga roles ko, sexy. But for this teleserye, na-challenge ako. More than just being sexy, na-test ‘yung vulnerability ko bilang aktor, bilang tao din. Na-shock ako sa kaya kong ibigay.”

Three of today’s hottest stars, Gerald Anderson, Yam and JM de Guzman, are set to capture viewers’ hearts as they get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.

The trailer has hit 12 million views 13 days after it was first released on YouTube and became a hot trending topic on social media.

Yam and JM play the prominent political couple Rita and Peterson, whose marriage is on the brink of collapse as they struggle to have a child. Peterson met an accident years earlier that made him incapable of fathering a child.

Rita believes that they can save their relationship if she bears a child through in vitro fertilization. Against Peterson’s parent’s wishes and their town’s beliefs, the two take a chance on the plan.

But Peterson proposes what he thinks is a simpler solution — get the barrio doctor, Tupe, played by Gerald Anderson, to be their sperm donor. Unbeknownst to Peterson, Rita and Tupe were once lovers.

How long can Rita hide her past with Tupe from Peterson? What happens when Rita and Tupe’s love rekindles?

Under the creative management of Henry Quitain, “Init Sa Magdamag” will be directed by Ian Lorenos and Raymond Ocampo.

Catch the pilot episode of Star Creatives’ newest offering on April 17 on the iWantTFC app and website and on WeTV iflix and on April 19 on TV5 and A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

Viewers can also watch the show starting April 19 on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.