CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela FuenteÂ 
From left: Yam in a poster for her new TV series 'Init Sa Magdamag'; OPM icon Claire dela Fuente
ABS-CBN/Released; Claire dela Fuente via Facebook

Yam Concepcion recalls last conversation with Claire dela Fuente 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 6:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Before Claire dela Fuente died of cardiac arrest last Tuesday, March 30, actress Yam Concepcion was able to talk to the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon.

“Nu’ng nagsisimula ako, ang naka-discover sa’kin si Tita Claire dela Fuente. At alam n’yo naman nangyari sa kanya ngayon. Nakakagulat din. Sobrang sad din ‘yung nangyari,” Yam told Philstar.com and other media at today’s virtual press conference for her new romance-drama series “Init Sa Magdamag.”

According to Yam, she was able to speak to Claire two days before the singer, who also tested positive for COVID-19, passed away.

Related: Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest

“Alam mo, nu’ng Sunday, tumawag pa s’ya sa’kin. Sabi n’ya sa’kin, ‘Yam, napanood ko ‘yung trailer nu’ng ‘Init Sa Magdamag.’ Sabi n’ya, ‘Congratulations!’ Four minutes lang ‘yun sa telepono.”

Yam then broke into tears upon recalling her last conversation with Claire. 

“Ang sabi ko, 'Thank you, Tita Claire.' ‘Di ko ineexpect that na bigla s’yang mawawala.”

Yam then honored Claire by dedicating “Init Sa Magdamag” to her.

“So itong project na ‘to para din sa kanya. Gusto ko lang s’ya i-recognize. Kung ‘di dahil sa kanya, wala ako dito ngayon. So, this is for Tita Claire. May her soul rest in peace.”

Yam knows that Claire would be proud of her in “Init Sa Magdamag” because it will showcase not only her sexiness but also her depth and range as an actress.

“Simula nu’ng nag-showbiz ako, lahat ng mga roles ko, sexy. But for this teleserye, na-challenge ako. More than just being sexy, na-test ‘yung vulnerability ko bilang aktor, bilang tao din. Na-shock ako sa kaya kong ibigay.”

Three of today’s hottest stars, Gerald Anderson, Yam and JM de Guzman, are set to capture viewers’ hearts as they get entangled in a controversial love triangle in ABS-CBN Star Creatives’ highly anticipated new series "Init Sa Magdamag," which will air on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and TV5 this April 19.    

The trailer has hit 12 million views 13 days after it was first released on YouTube and became a hot trending topic on social media.     

Yam and JM play the prominent political couple Rita and Peterson, whose marriage is on the brink of collapse as they struggle to have a child. Peterson met an accident years earlier that made him incapable of fathering a child.    

Rita believes that they can save their relationship if she bears a child through in vitro fertilization. Against Peterson’s parent’s wishes and their town’s beliefs, the two take a chance on the plan.  

But Peterson proposes what he thinks is a simpler solution — get the barrio doctor, Tupe, played by Gerald Anderson, to be their sperm donor. Unbeknownst to Peterson, Rita and Tupe were once lovers.    

How long can Rita hide her past with Tupe from Peterson? What happens when Rita and Tupe’s love rekindles?     

Under the creative management of Henry Quitain, “Init Sa Magdamag” will be directed by Ian Lorenos and Raymond Ocampo.  

Catch the pilot episode of Star Creatives’ newest offering on April 17 on the iWantTFC app and website and on WeTV iflix and on April 19 on TV5 and A2Z channel on free TV and via digital TV boxes like ABS-CBN TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.   

Viewers can also watch the show starting April 19 on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYcable channel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator-members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association), on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, and on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.   

CLAIRE DELA FUENTE YAM CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
Philippines' Kelley Day 1st runner-up at Miss Eco International 2021
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 7 hours ago
Miss Eco Philippines Kelley Day was proclaimed first runner up to South Africa's Gizzelle Uys at the culmination of the Miss...
Entertainment
fbfb
A man called Fr. Salty
A man called Fr. Salty
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last March 24, the Jesuit community woke up to the sad, shocking news that Fr. Salty de la Rama SJ, headmaster of Ateneo de...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
Angel Locsin, Enchong Dee react to Duterte's emotional speech, 'magic wand' remark
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya celebrities Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee reacted to President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent emotional...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19
Angeli Valenciano survives COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano’s wife Angeli has recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series
Ex-lovers Rocco Nacino, Lovi Poe reunite in GMA TV series
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Rocco's character is set to shake the already-shaky, budding romance between Sensen and Dr. Migs.
Entertainment
fbfb
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
'I wasn't prepared': Beauty Gonzalez shares 'Easter story' on husband's COVID-19 battle
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Beauty shared how Norman couldn't breath due to pneumonia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
Pilar Pilapil has motherly advice for Duterte
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
The seasoned actress plays as mother to Gabby Concepcion's fictional Philippine president character in the currently airing...
Entertainment
fbfb
The &lsquo;Belofication&rsquo; of Jessica Villarubin
The ‘Belofication’ of Jessica Villarubin
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
How would the bashers and the bullies react if they saw her now?
Entertainment
fbfb
Why isn&rsquo;t Empoy Marquez sitting pretty?
Why isn’t Empoy Marquez sitting pretty?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Life has not always been easy for Empoy Marquez.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with