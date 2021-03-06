CHINESE NEW YEAR
Xian Lim to host '1000 Heartbeats Pintig Pinoy' on TV5
Xian Lim
File photo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2021 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — After hosting numerous beauty pageants, actor Xian Lim will host his first quiz show “1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy” on TV5 starting March 21.

In a virtual press conference of her new show, Xian said he is honored to host the show heart-clutching show.

“I feel very happy and I feel very honored na naibigay sa akin itong proyektong ito,” Xian said.

“I think it was months ago, nung nalaman ko na paghahandaan kami for “1000 Heartbeats.” And, naaalala ko pa yung reaction ko nun na parang pinanood ko talaga lahat ng episodes available na pwede kong panoorin. I was there sa screening process nila. And I’m really just expressing my gratitude and happiness na napunta sa akin tong project na to,” he added.

In the program, each of the contestants will be alloted 1000 heartbeats as its equivalent of a time limit to answer a set of questions. With the help of a monitoring equipment, the players’ heart rates will be recorded throughout the game, upon which the game is declared over once all 1000 heartbeats are registered. The way to win the cash prize is by keeping their cool under pressure in all seven rounds.

Apart from Xian’s show, TV5 is also set to premiere Billy Crawford’s “The Wall Philippines” on March 13. 6 p.m.

