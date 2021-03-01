CHINESE NEW YEAR
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
“Check out the first look of Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in Raya and the Last Dragon, from directors Don Hall & Carlos López Estrada, writers Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and co-directors Paul Briggs & John Ripa,” Disney wrote in the caption.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 1, 2021 - 8:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Disney just announced the first Filipino language song for its latest movie "Raya and the Last Dragon."

Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first Filipino language song.

 

 

In its Instagram account, Disney Philippines posted the teaser poster of the Filipino singer.

“The first Filipino-language song from Disney, sung by one of the Philippines' most powerful voices. Find out who she is tomorrow,” Disney Philippines wrote in the caption.

Filipino Instagram users were excited with the announcement, commenting that they are proud of what happened.

 “Can’t wait to hear that Filipino song,” @Snowdragonmistress commented.

“FILIPINO RAISE OUR FLAG,” @tangambol wrote.

Instagram users also guessed who will be the singer that will be belting out the Filipino song. Some wanted Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan, while some hoped that it is Sarah Geronimo or Morissette Amon.

The film is set in a fictional fantasy land called Kumandra, inspired by Southeast Asian cultures from the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos. According to reports, the production team traveled to Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia to research.

Raya will be voiced by actress Kelly Marie Tran, a Southeast Asian-American actress who rose to fame as Rose Tico in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (2017). She replaced Filipino-Canadian actress Cassie Steele as Raya.

"Raya and the Last Dragon," set to open in Philippine theaters in 2021, is directed by Don Hall, who was also behind “Moana” and “Big Hero 6.”

RELATED: Disney shows first look at part-Filipino-inspired movie formerly starring Filipina actress

