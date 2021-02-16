'Ang galing ng Pinoy': Epy Quizon confident 'Voltes V: Legacy' will be world-class

MANILA, Philippines — Versatile actor Epy Quizon completed the cast of the upcoming GMA series “Voltez V: The Legacy” as Zuhl, one of the villains.

According to a “24 Oras” report, Epy said he’s honored to become part of the cast.

"This is unique because it's from my childhood. Nilalaro ko 'yung Voltes V e 'di ba? So to be part of the 'Voltes V: Legacy,' it's not just an honor. Bumalik 'yung pagkabata ko," Epy said.

“Actually, when I first saw the trailer, hindi ko inisip na gawa dito kaya nagulat ako nu'ng sinabi na, 'Uy, kasama ka sa Voltes V.' Sabi ko 'Ha? Filipino 'yon?' Sabi ko wow! Ang galing ng mga Filipino artists," he added.

Kapuso actor Carlo Gonzales, meanwhile will play the role of Draco, one of the generals of the villain Bozanian army.

Martin Del Rosario will play Prince Zardo while Liezel Lopez will be Princess Zandra.

Directed by Mark Reyes, the members of Voltes V are Miguel Tanfelix (Steve), Ysabel Ortega (Jamie), Radson Flores (Mark), Matt Lozano (Big Bert), and Raphael Landicho (Little John).