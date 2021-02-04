KOREAN WAVE
Angel Locsin is jobseekers' new 'angel'
Angel Locsin in the Baguio episode of her show 'Iba Yan.'
ABS-CBN/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 6:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Looking for a job? Let an "Angel" be your guide.

Angel Locsin will both be your job search engine and tour guide in the latest episode of her weekly advocacy show "Iba Yan."

Baguio has always been a favorite destination of Filipinos. Angel will take viewers to the beautiful sights of the "Summer Capital" aboard the Baguio Soligmay Creative Jeepney.

Known for her altruism, Angel tours beautiful Baguio with the help of Grail Lomas-E, a tour guide who was affected by the pandemic but found a way to continue her job by doing "virtual guiding."

Viewers will get to hear heartwarming stories of hope and resilience among Baguio citizens who struggled as the pandemic greatly reduced their sources of income like Wright Park pony boy Licoy, the strawberry taho vendor Arnel, and working student JM.  

The show has also started a partnership with Trabahanap last month. The segment sees Angel announcing job vacancies on the Trabahanap website.

"Iba Yan" airs every Sunday 6:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live and 7:30 p.m. on A2Z Channel.

