Miriam Quiambao is pregnant with her second child at 45

MANILA, Philippines — Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ardy Roberto.

In Ardy's YouTube channel, the couple posted a video titled "MY MS UNIVERSE WIFE IS PREGNANT AT 45."

“Please pray for me. I’m positive! Positively pregnant,” Miriam said.

“Sharing with you this great news before the year 2020 ends," she added.

The former Miss Universe Philippines narrated that she was shocked upon learning that she skipped her period last November but she didn't feel pregnancy symptoms.

"Nagulat na lang ako kasi November, nag-skip ako ng period. So I was counting the days, sabi ko 'Ang tagal na.' Tapos 'yung mga symptoms ko before with Elijah like tenderness of the breast, 'di ko nararamdaman. Pero, ang napapansin ko, parang lagi akong hapong-hapo, parang lagi akong pagod, feeling ko tamad ako, parang gusto ko lang matulog. 'Yun ang naramdaman ko," Miriam said.

"Tapos hindi naman ako nasusuka, by God's grace, kahit kay Elijah, hindi ko naramdaman 'yung pagsusuka na 'yon. Walang indication except for the missed period," she added.

Miriam described her second pregnancy as another miracle because of her age.

"Another miracle ito 'di ba? Imagine, 45 years old na ako, 1 to 2 percent chances again of getting pregnant. Tapos ito, wala pang mga work ups, spontaneous pregnancy siya," she said.