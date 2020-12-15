KOREAN WAVE
'Infinity and beyond': Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar film
Combination photo shows the original Buzz Lightyear and Chris Evans who played the titular role "Captain America."
Instagram/chrisevans and Marvel Philippines via Facebook
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Disney Pixar announced that "Avengers" star Chris Evans will be the voice of the original Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming 2022 movie. 

In its Twitter account, Pixar said the scheduled release of "Lightyear" is on June 17, 2020. 

"Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to 'infinity and beyond' with Lightyear," Pixar wrote. 

In his part, "Captain America" star clarified that the upcoming animated movie is not part of the "Toy Story" movie series. 

"And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," he said. 

In an Instagram post, Chris said that he could not put his excitement into words to work on this project.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

"Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it," he wrote.

Angus MacLane, who has worked as an animator in the "The Incredibles," "Monsters, Inc.," WALL·E" and "Ratatouille," is set to direct the new movie.

Chris retired his "Captain America" role after last year's "Avengers: Endgame."

