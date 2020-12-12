Issa Pressman, North Korea's Kim Jong-un were Philippines' most googled personalities of 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Google Philippines revealed the most searched personalities by Filipinos for the year 2020.

Issa Pressman, Yassi's sister, was the most searched female while North Korea's Kim Jong-un was the most searched male personality in the Philippines.

It will be recalled that Issa was rumored to have been involved in the breakup of Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre which the actress denied.

Issa was followed by actress Sofia Andres, social media personality Ivana Alawi, Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and "Tawag ng Tanghalan" winner Janine Berdin. Completing the female top 10 are US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star Seo Ye-ji, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, London Kpop girl group Kaachi and "The King: Eternal Monarch" star Kim Go-eun.

US President-elect Joe Biden followed the North Korea’s supreme leader. Completing the male catergory were South Korean actor Hyun Bin, hollywood star Tom Hanks, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, first millenial saint Carlo Acutis, singer Marcelito Pomoy, "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" lead Kim Soo-yun, comedian Michael V and Pia Wurtzbach's boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

For music, Filipinos searched for the lyrics of Miley Cyrus’ “When I Look at You” and Sarah Geronimo’s hit “Tala.”

Paolo Contis and Alessandra de Rossi-starrer “Through Night and Day” ranked highest in the movie category, beating “Parasite” and “Enola Holmes.”

In TV category, no local shows trended as the it was dominated by K-dramas like “Crash Landing on You.”

Baskeball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash, was number one in the “loss” category of searches ahead of Filipino vlogger Lloyd Cadena and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.