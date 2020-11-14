KOREAN WAVE
Carla Abellana appeals to owners: Unchain, uncage pets during disasters
Dogs at the San Mateo Pound in San Mateo, Rizal were placed on the roofs.
Animal Kingdom Foundation
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 14, 2020 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Carla Abellana asked the public to unchain or uncage pets during times of emergencies and disasters. 

In her Instagram account, Carla shared the post of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, showing lifeless pets that were still chained or left inside their cages. 

"IF YOU CAN’T EVACUATE WITH THEM, PLEASE UNCHAIN THEM. Please unchain your dogs and unlock their cages if you cannot evacuate with them during times of emergencies or disaster," Carla said. 

"Please. Would you rather they run for safety or be left with no choice but to die?" she added. 

PAWS disaster response team conducted rescue operations for pets in Marikina. 

Marikina is now under state of calamity because of the effect of Typhoon Ulysses. 

PHILIPPINE ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY ULYSSES
