'ABS-CBN is my home': Mariel Rodriguez hopes to return on 'It's Showtime!'
Robin and Mariel Padilla at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2020 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host Mariel Rodriguez is still hoping to be back on “It’s Showtime” after the noontime show’s latest art card appeared that she was replaced by Kim Chiu.

In her Instagram account, Mariel was asked by her fan if she will coming back to the noontime show.

“ABS-CBN is my home, in my mind and in my heart… When the time is right, I will be back,” Mariel answered the fan’s query.

The new art card of the show coincided with ABS-CBN’s return to free TV via the A2Z Channel. Rumors sparked that Kim replaced Mariel in the show.

Mariel, together with husband Robin Padilla, are known supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte. The couple kept mum during congressional hearings on ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid.

Mariel, however, said that she has her own way of defending the network.

“Hindi ako nanahimik. Hindi mo lang narinig yung way ko of standing up for them,” she said.

Recently, Mariel received backlash for her comments on the Manila Bay “white beach” project.

“Noong puro basura, walang nagrereklamo. Ngayon na pinaganda, can you believe it? Ngayon sila nagrereklamo? Ang hindi ko maintindihan is ‘lagi nating hinahanap kung saan napunta ‘yung tax na ‘binabayad natin. ‘Ayan oh! At least, ‘yan, nakikita natin, ‘di ba? ‘Tapos may [complaint] pa rin?” Mariel said.

ROBIN PADILLA AND MARIEL RODRIGUEZ
Philstar
