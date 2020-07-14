COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Vice Ganda salutes 'Brave 11' who voted for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda paid tribute to the 11 congressmen who voted in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise. 

In "It's Showtime's" "Super FiestStars" segment, Vice joked that all their contestants were from the barangays of the "Brave 11." 

"Gusto lang po namin linawin na lahat po ng mga manonood natin, lahat po nang mga pumasok dito na galing sa iba't ibang barangay at distrito ay chineck namin kung ang kanilang mga congressmen ay pasok doon sa 11 na mga kaibigan namin. Charot!" Vice said. 

"Mabuhay ang 11 mambabatas! Habambuhay namin kayong ipagdiriwang!" the actor added. 

The 11 congressmen who voted in favor of the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise were Bienvenido Abante Jr, Manila 6th District; Carlos Isagani Zarate, Bayan Muna party-list; Christopher De Venecia, Pangasinan 4th District; Edward Vera Perez Maceda, Manila 4th District; Gabriel Bordado Jr, Camarines Sur 3rd District; Jose "Ping-Ping" Tejada, North Cotabato 3rd District; Lianda Bolilia, Batangas 4th District; Mujiv Hataman, Basilan; Sol Aragones, Laguna 3rd District; Stella Luz Quimbo, Marikina 2nd District; and Vilma Santos-Recto, Batangas 6th District. 

RELATED: Vilma Santos ready to face 'consequences' of voting for ABS-CBN franchise renewal

