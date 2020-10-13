Mikael Daez on being married to Megan Young in virtual and real life

MANILA, Philippines — As a true gamer who used to go on 10-hour marathon computer sessions, playing DOTA 1 and going for “Beyond Godlike!” killstreaks with his friends during his teenage years, Mikael Daez knows that gaming and food go hand-in-hand.

In the popular online role-playing game, Daez, whose username is “Beefbelly,” married his wife Megan Young, who goes by “Boneezy,” for the third time this year, following their two intimate ceremonies in January. The couple shares a passion for gaming and says it even helps them forge a stronger relationship.

“It’s been super cool because we support each other,” Daez said.

“If I want to play my game solo, she doesn’t mind because she understands, then she plays her own game solo, too. When there’s a new game that’s intriguing, we’re excited to try it out with one another.”

Like just any couple, gaming and food is one way they bring some order — and importantly — a sense of pleasure — into their lives.

“Gaming and lots of comfort food definitely gives us more avenue to interact and grow our relationship.”

The model-turned-actor relates to how gamers often have to decide between food and play when one’s real-life energy bar runs low. By choosing to defeat other players, upgrade items, or clear quests to advance in the storyline, Daez admitted to making poor food choices in the past, such as going for instant noodles or canned goods and rice.

As he is introduced as one of the new endorsers of on-demand delivery service Foodpanda, Daez has leveled up his food game.

“(The food delivery app) has been amazing in providing a seamless experience to be able to get food without disturbing my gaming,” the celebrity gamer said. “All it takes is just a few clicks and my food is on the way.”

Daez does not have to quit games anymore to take food breaks as the delivery service allows him to simply hit pause, place his orders through the app’s user-friendly interface, and get right back into the action without losing the all-important gamer’s momentum. With its lists of over 20,000 restaurant partners nationwide, it promises to deliver one’s favorite meals in just 25 minutes or less. It also delivers daily essentials such as pet food, soap, alcohol, or tissue paper, safely and securely.

The go-to orders of Daez as of late have been pancakes and waffles. Like any tactical gamer/foodie, he has his orders saved for repeat deliveries for lunch, afternoon, and even midnight, to save time on ordering and focus more on his gaming.

“It’s been a great experience as it enhances my gaming experience kasi tuloy tuloy na siya,” said Daez, who is currently playing a lot of Fallout Shelter Online, DOTA 2, and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, or Ragnarok Mobile.

To usher in the holidays, Foodpanda recently launched “Kumukutikuti-TAP: Isang Dosenang Pamaskong Hatid ng foodpanda (12 Surprises of Christmas).” Through the campaign, for the next 12 weeks starting October 11, the food delivery service app will launch weekly surprises for everyone wherein gadgets, entertainment and food vouchers will be given away.

The food delivery service’s ambassador and celebrity gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao will personally pick the gaming rigs included in the major prize, which will include monitor, CPU, headset, mouse and gaming chair.

To join, until October 31, order from the app’s restaurants, pick-up or shops with only a minimum order of P299. Use the voucher code MERRYGALO on checkout. Each order using the voucher code is equivalent to one entry. The more entries, the higher chances of winning. Winners will be randomly drawn for the weekly prizes. All entries until October 31 are entitled to win in the grand draw.

RELATED: Megan Young shares her latest gaming obsession