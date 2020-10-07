Janine Berdin reacts to comment about alleged nose job

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin reactivated her official Twitter account in reaction to a poser account.

In her Instagram story, Janine posted a screenshot of the fake account.

Janine Berdin via Instagram, screenshots Janine reacts to a poser account as seen in her Instagram story today (left) and to a comment about her alleged nose lift on the comments section of an Instagram post.

“Ha sino ka,” Janine wrote.

In another IG story, Janine called her fans to report the fake account.

“I’m ok w/ people posting my pics just plz dont claim you’re me ksi you might say something weird. Looool… Pls report,” she wrote.

Janine also said that she reactivated her Twitter account for her fans.

“I reactivated her for u all gmorning,” she wrote.

Janine also answered a fan on Instagram that complemented her "perfect" nose.

“Ka perfect sa ilong daze,” a fan wrote, to which Janine replied with “hehehehe.”

Janine was one of the top trending topics on Twitter recently after the singing champion posted photos of her with her new purple-ash hair color and fairer complexion.

Janine admitted that she is blooming today because she’s not afraid to change.

“Naging blooming po ako kasi hindi ako natakot mag-change. I think that's everyone should keep in mind na we shouldn't afraid of change. Na pwede rin tayong mag-change if there's something you don't like about yourself and you can't be happy about it, you can do something to make yourself happy,” she said in an interview with entertainment reporter Darla Sauler.

In an interview with Pep.ph yesterday, Janine told her bashers: "May kasabihan nga po sa Bisaya na ‘Ang masuya madeads’ (Ang mainggit, patay) char hahaha. Yun po. Thank you!"

