From anime to BeyoncÃ©: Janine Berdin's transformation gets mixed reactions
Janine Berdin in an Instagram post (left) and a Twitter post yesterday.
Janine Berdin via Instagram, Twitter, screenshots
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin surprised her fans with her new look as her photos became viral in different social media sites today.

Janine was one of the top trending topics on Twitter after the singing champion posted photos of her with her new purple-ash hair color and a fairer complexion.

 

 

In a recent interview with Darla Sauler, Janina admitted that she is blooming today because she’s not afraid to change.

“Naging blooming po ako kasi hindi ako natakot mag-change. I think that's everyone should keep in mind na we shouldn't afraid of change. Na pwede rin tayong mag-change if there's something you don't like about yourself and you can't be happy about it, you can do something to make yourself happy,” she said.  

“Let us not condemn change. Kung may gustong mag-change ipa-change mo sila basta masaya sila."

The “Tawag ng Tanghalan” champion said she’s thankful for the positive comments about her new look.

“Thank you sa mga Kapamilya diyan. Sobrang nakakatuwa po yung comments niyo. Thank you for all the compliments. Nafa-flatter po ako sobra. Thank you,” she said.

“At siyempre sa mga Buttercups ko. Sa inyo na hindi talaga bumitaw like throughout all these years and months. Salamat na inaaccept niyo whatever I show you guys. Parang lahat ng trip ko nagiging trip nila kaya maraming salamat na tinatanggap niyo ko ng buong buo."

While there were some internet users that asked if Janine had cosmetic procedures donw, many Twitter users celebrated Janine's new look.

"Ganda nga ni Janine Berdin bagay sa kanya," said one Twitter user.

"Mukha talaga syang anime," commented another.

 

 

 

 

Others said the new Janine now looks like singer Jessa Zaragoza, beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez or Hollywood star Beyonce.

 

