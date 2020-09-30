KOREAN WAVE
Billy Crawford breaks down in tears to say goodbye to ABS-CBN for TV5
Billy Crawford turning emotional to Vice Ganda for Vice's 'Gandang Gabi Vice' show.
Vice Ganda via YouTube, screenshot
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya TV host Billy Crawford turned emotional as he bid farewell to ABS-CBN to move to TV5.

In his recent guesting with Vice Ganda’s “Gabing Gabi na Vice,” Billy said it was difficult for him to leave the Kapamilya network, but he will do it for the sake of his family.

 

 

“I just want to say thank you. Thank you sa pagkakaibigan at pagpapatotoo mo sa akin,” Billy told Vice.

“Trust me, kahit anong mangyari, tatawagan pa rin kita at sasabihin ko, ‘Ikaw pa rin ang pinaka-number one bitch sa buong buhay ko.’ I love you,” he added.

Vice told Billy that he understands his transfer and will not forget Billiy.

“Sa pamilya mayroon naman talagang — mayroon kang mga kapatid na lilipat ng bahay. Pero hindi porket lumipat na siya ng bahay ay hindi mo na siya kapatid, or hindi mo na siya Kapamilya, hindi mo na siya mahal,” Vice Ganda said.

“Maaaring lumipat siya ng bahay, pero family pa rin tayo. Kaya kahit lumipat ka ng bahay, kahit saang bahay man tayo mapunta, family kita at magkapamilya [pa rin tayo], at mahal na mahal kita,” Vice added.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo. Mahal na mahal ko kayo,” Billy replied to Vice.

Billy will be hosting a noontime show and a variety game show on TV5. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

— Video from Vice Ganda via YouTube

RELATED: Julia Barretto leaves Star Magic to officially join Viva

