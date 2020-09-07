KOREAN WAVE
Family recalls Lloyd Cadena's COVID-19 battle
Vlogger Lloyd Cadena
Lloyd Cafe Cadena via Facebook
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The family of departed YouTube video blogger Lloyd Cadena released a statement regarding the famous internet personality's real cause of death. 

In Lloyd's official Facebook account, his family said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and died of heart attack.

 

There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family...

Posted by Lloyd Cafe Cadena on Sunday, September 6, 2020

 

'"There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss," the statement said. 

"Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough. He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3. As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family, including BNT immediately isolated themselves. His vitals were okay and had no complaints," the statement added. 

Lloyd was then suddenly found unresponsive as he suffered a heart attack, according to his doctor. 

"On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep," the family said. 

The vlogger's remains were cremated last Saturday. 

"He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime," Lloyd's family said. 

"All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them to our address at #14 Scarah, Kaingin Rd., Brgy. Sto. Niño, Parañaque City." 

RELATED: Remembering Lloyd Cadena: YouTuber, book author, radio DJ, humanitarian, boy band member

