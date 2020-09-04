Macoy Dubs confirms Lloyd Cadena's death

MANILA, Philippines — Internet personality Lloyd Cadena reportedly passed away, his official Facebook account announced.

He was supposed to turn 26 on September 22.

The official Facebook page of Lloyd Cafe Cadena confirmed on Friday that the Filipino vlogger has passed away. pic.twitter.com/gZFdMM6glr — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) September 4, 2020

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," his official Facebook page wrote in a now deleted post, screenshot by The STAR.

"May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time," the post added.

The reason of death of the famous YouTube vlogger and book author, however, was not disclosed. Rumors said that he died of cardiac arrest or even novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), but these have not been confirmed.

Lloyd's friend, another vlogger Macoy Dubs, confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

So we got the news from Letran Alumni group chat. Lloyd Cadena mamu @LloydCadena we will miss you. :(((( pic.twitter.com/s5EbLprQE3 — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) September 4, 2020

Gagawa pa sana tayo ng collab :( mamu naman e :(((



Arriba Letranista en el cielo. :(((( pic.twitter.com/IrFhoKX9C0 — Macoy Dubs (@macoydubs1) September 4, 2020

"Let's pray for Lloyd, let's pray for his soul. Ang hirap tanggapin dahil napakabuting kaibigan ni Lloyd sa amin. Deserved niya lahat ng success dahil napakabuti niyang tao. Like kabibili niya lang ng car, kakapagawa niya lang ng bahay para sa pamilya niya. For now let's pray for his soul," said Macoy, who learned about his friend's passing through common friends in Letran since Lloyd and Macoy were schoolmates.

Since becoming a YouTuber in 2010, Cadena had over three million subscribers due to his funny challenges and antics about his friends and daily life. His last vlog is about washing his new car in his new home with his friends.