Mariah Carey sends condolences to Lloyd Cadena's family

MANILA, Philippines — International singing superstar Mariah Carey sent her condolences to the family of departed YouTube star Lloyd Cadena.

In her official Twitter account, the award-winning singer said Lloyd will be missed.

So sad ???? RIP Lloyd, you will be missed ???? Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/V1RvOfAOko — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 5, 2020

"So sad. RIP Lloyd, you will be missed. Sending my prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time," Mariah wrote.

Lloyd was known as Mariah's biggest fan. His Twitter cover photo showed the international superstar.

Mariah shared the Twitter post of Mariah Carey Philippines.

"Mariah Carey Philippines mourns the death of one of it’s best loved members, Internet Superstar, @LloydCadena," the Twitter page wrote.

"He will be remembered as a generous, kind, loving & humble human being. He was one of @MariahCarey’s biggest fans. Rest in Power, Lloyd. We love you," it added.

Lloyd Cadena passed away on Friday, his official Facebook account announced.

He was supposed to turn 26 on September 22.

Since becoming a YouTuber in 2010, Cadena had over three million subscribers due to his funny challenges and antics about his friends and daily life. His last vlog is about washing his new car in his new home with his friends.