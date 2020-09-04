KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Remembering Lloyd Cadena: YouTuber, book author, radio DJ, humanitarian, boy band member
Lloyd Cafe Cadena at his 2018 book launch in SM Manila.
ABS-CBN Publishing/Released
Remembering Lloyd Cadena: YouTuber, book author, radio DJ, humanitarian, boy band member
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 6:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — More than just a YouTube vlogger with over five million subscribers, Lloyd Cafe Cadena, Kuya Lloyd, Kween LC, or simply Lloyd to his family and friends, wore many hats: as a book author, radio disk jockey, humanitarian and even as a boy band member, to name a few.

In a 2016 exclusive interview with this author during the launch of his boy band The Bookmarks, and for the launch of one of his books, "Mahal Ko na Siya...Pak na Ito!!!," Lloyd opened up about how he started vlogging.

Lloyd began writing in 2011, primarily, for scripts for his YouTube videos, which he did just for fun. His vlogs became so in-demand that he began earning more from them than from his day job as a radio disk jockey.

A reliable source claimed Lloyd was earning "six figures a month" from his YouTube channel. The author asked Lloyd if this was true, but he was mum.

As a full-time YouTuber though, Lloyd then had more time for himself and to write books, which he started in 2013 after PSICOM Publishing approached him to compile his YouTube scripts. 

Penning a manuscript, he said, was a different world from doing videos or being a DJ — it entailed more deadlines and sleepless nights — a challenge since he considered himself more of a talker.

“As long as there are people who write books and there are readers, print media will still be there,” the online video star said on why he still wrote books despite finding success online.

“Books are still different; nothing can beat the feeling of smelling the leaves of a new book."

To further entice the youth to read, Lloyd, together with six other authors, formed a boy band called The Bookmarks, then managed by PSICOM and VIVA. If other boy bands are big in song and dance, The Bookmarks were more into making book signing events a fun destination for the youth.

The Bookmarks also included Bryan Olano, Albert Apolonio, Marco Pile, Mark Anicas, Rhadson Mendoza, Sic Santos and Angelo Nabor.

“There might be many posers, but you should also learn the art of dedma,” suggested Lloyd, The Bookmarks’ only gay member, who had his fair share of haters and death threats. 

Some haters, he recalled, would even picket outside his village to threaten to kill him only because they did not like his face.

“Just focus on the positive things like your supporters. Go to the people who love you," he advised those also experiencing some bashing.

“Do not be discouraged if you can’t get what you want now. Success can’t be achieved overnight. I also go through tough times sometimes, lowest points that make me want to give up. But you just have to continue and in fact, do more, of what you want to do while also being sensitive to what your readers want. Don’t just write and write or make more YouTube videos that people cannot relate to... Just be yourself and enjoy whatever you do. It’s useless if you don’t enjoy it and just be overridden by pressure,” he appealed to those aspiring to reach the same heights.

Just last month, the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines, an organization that aims to empower creators, influencers, marketing professionals and brands to become best-in-class in marketing, content creation and business, recognized Lloyd and actress Angel Locsin as the first recipients of Social Good Award, given to those who use their resources and influence to encourage social awareness and volunteerism.

RELATED: Macoy Dubs confirms Lloyd Cadena's death

VLOGGERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back together? KC Concepcion bares real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
KC's interview came after rumors spread last week that she and Piolo are back together and even did a movie together while...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ to the rescue
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Before Jane de Leon (whose “takeoff” was thwarted by the invisible enemy), memorable actresses have had the pleasure...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘I am Totoy Tigas at home’
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Body Talk with Kapuso macho TV host Joel Reyes Zobel who bares his offcam persona
Entertainment
fbfb
Pokwang complains about P131k Meralco bill but thanks ABS-CBN for changing her life
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Meralco was formerly owned by the Lopez family, which owns ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
James Yap will be home alone
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Unless his flight is again cancelled (for the fourth time, knock on wood), Rain or Shine shooting forward/small forward James...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Cool Hub: A playground for creative self-expression
By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
There is a new Kapuso online tambayan that sees artists talk about their collections and interests.
Entertainment
fbfb
19 hours ago
Leila Alcasid on family, K-pop & finding her voice
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Leila Alcasid has the musical pedigree but she appreciates that her father, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, “lets me...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Mimiyuuuh excited to spend first holidays in dream house built for family despite pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Since first time po naming magpapasko sa bahay namin, kahit hindi naman po masyadong bongga eh super special pa rin...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
GMA Artist Center expands online with more YouTube shows
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
Digital marketing company Socialbakers released its statistics for the first half of the year and named GMA Artist Center...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Alessandra de Rossi clarifies statement about having only P18k in the bank
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Alessandra de Rossi clarified her statement about her financial situation.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with