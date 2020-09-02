BB Gandanghari mentions 'Piolo' in alleged romance with 'famous actor'

MANILA, Philippines — Model BB Gandanghari opened up about an alleged romantic encounter in San Francisco between Rustom and a famous actor.

In the model's recent video titled "I Left My Heart in San Francisco: Who is David and Jonathan?," BB said that the name Rustom will be hidden as David and the famous actor as Jonathan.

“Alam niyo na kung sino si David at Jonathan, but just so maingatan natin 'yung punto ng kuwento na this is still about love, excuse me, as far as Rustom is concerned. Hayaan natin itong tawagin na David and Jonathan para maiwasan 'yung mga salitang nakakasakit,” BB said.

“Si Rustom, magaling makisama. At 'yun din ang masasabi ko, si Jonathan, magaling makisama. May click in other words. It clicked, parang isang barkada na nag-gel. Nag-gel si Rustom sa grupo," BB added.

BB, however, slipped as he seemed to have mentioned "Piolo" instead of "Jonathan."

“Nag-umpisa bilang buddies, enjoying each other’s company… They just danced the whole night. It was a night to remember… Rustom, after a long time, genuinely felt cared for… hindi lang dahil kay Piolo, pero lahat ng kasama niya at that time was really very… That made the night more memorable," BB said.

BB said David and Jonathan clicked that night and they were only friends.

“Before anything, kaibigan, kaibigan ang nakita ni David, masayang kasama, mukhang fearless and, basically, the whole night, they were on the same page. Nagpunta sila du'n sa bahay and they drank more, kuwentuhan, kuwentuhan, more bonding. And niyaya ni Jonathan si David na lumabas para maglakad. It’s three in the morning," BB recalled.

“Lumabas, naglakad silang dalawa, nag-uusap, nagkikilanlan and, again, kung ang pagbabatayan, eh kung ano ang nararamdaman ni Rustom noon, nabaitan siya kay Jonathan. Nakita niya ang sarili niya kay Jonathan when he was 23, when he was starting. In a matter of one day, lumalalim 'yung connection, nagba-bonding nang sobra through pakikipag-usap. 'Yung nagkukuwentuhan lang," BB added.

BB then said that David and Jonathan kissed.

“By the time na pumasok sila ng bahay, pretty much si Rustom, of course, nakainom na siya. Pero charmed, to say the very least, I think he found the guy, parang, genuine. So, kuwentuhan, kuwentuhan… Nagtanong si Rustom, ‘Saan ang restroom?’ Sa taas daw. So, umakyat, pasok sa restroom, weewee. Then, lumabas ng bathroom, pagbukas niya ng pinto, nandoon si Jonathan. And then we kissed," BB narrated.

“It was probably the most felt kiss. It was deep, it was passionate, but it was also more than that. May feeling, eh. But, it ended there when they realized may mga tao sa baba. They stopped, and then bumaba na si Rustom."

BB said Rustom's heart was happy that night as they bonded more in the upcoming days.

“The night is over, but then, the fact remains, sumasaya 'yung puso, kaya du'n na siya nalilito. Kung pagbabatayan ang puso, it feels so right. That early, 'yun ang pinagdaraanan ni Rustom, may guilt kaagad," BB said.

“Nagkita sa park, they started strolling and talking and getting to know each other. But this time, parang nagiging maliwanag 'yung, ‘Uy, I like you, you like me.’ You know what I mean? Parang nagiging maliwanag ‘yon… They were strolling, strolling na hindi nila namalayan na two hours has passed."

BB then slipped again, mentioning "Piolo" again because the guy went missing for almost an hour.

“And then, eto na, tawag na, hanap na. Nagkakagulo na pala sa hotel kasi hindi alam kung nasaan si ano. Isang oras na siyang hinanap. Pagdating ngayon ni Rustom sa hotel, naku, eto na 'yung manager. Sabi sa kanya, ‘Saan ka nagpunta?’ Sabi ko, ‘Ha, dun nga sa amusement park.’ Sabi niya, ‘Kasama mo si Piolo?’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi, nagkita lang kami sa baba, pero hindi siya sumama.’ All of a sudden, Rustom now is automatic, parang living a lie. Automatic," BB narrated.

Next, the actor allegedly called Rustom, asking Rustom if he can go to the actor's room to have a bonding moment.

“True enough, mga 2 p.m., nagri-ring ang hotel phone. Sinagot ni Rustom, 'Hello,' si Jonathan on the other end. Sabi niya [Jonathan], ‘Puwede ba akong umakyat?’ Sabi ni Rustom, ‘Sige, halika na. Okey naman.’ Sabi niya [Jonathan], ‘May kasama ka ba diyan?’ Sabi niya [David], ‘Halika, akyat ka dito.’ So, umakyat si Jonathan. Pagdating ni Jonathan, meron siyang bottle of wine at tatlong pirasong saging. Talagang may saging. So, pinapasok niya, nagkuwentuhan sila. Ganoon din, binuksan ang wine. Nagkuwentuhan pa nang nagkuwentuhan. Nagkakilanlan, nagtatawanan, nagbibiruan," BB narrated.

“It was really more of parang male bonding. Hindi naman sila nagpi-flirt, pero alam mong between them, there was an attraction. Right at this time, nagme-male bonding silang dalawa. Surprisingly, nagkaroon sila ng private moment. Hindi talaga sinasadya ‘yon. All of a sudden, they found themselves in their own privacy."

BB continued that in that moment, they kissed again as he saw something in the actor's eyes.

“While nag-iinuman sila at nag-uusap, parang biglang… Alam niyo naman ang dalawang tao na nag-e-enjoy sa isa’t isa, 'di ba? Then, all of sudden, they realized na, 'Wow, we are suddenly alone.' Wala pa kasi akong pagkakataon na maging alone, honestly, that’s the truth," BB said.

“I think David saw love in Jonathan’s eyes. If not attraction, but he saw something in Jonathan. And then they kissed again and again and again. They embraced, they kissed, but basically that. No touching, nothing, just really embracing and kissing. That was enough for Rustom, and then they slept, embracing each other."

