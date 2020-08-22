BTS' explosive 'Dynamite' a message of hope through a tough time

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop sensation BTS broke a YouTube record for the most viewed premiere with reportedly 3 to 4 million fans watching their new music video "Dynamite."

BTS' first English single is now the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours of debut, beating fellow K-pop group BlackPink's "How You Like That" in June.

"How You Like That" was the most viewed music video in the first day of being posted with 86.3 million views. "Dynamite" now has 122 million views as of writing.

In a report by Metro UK, BTS said they recorded their new single in English because it fits the melody well.

"When we were recording the guide version, the English lyrics fit the melody a little bit better, and it felt new and different from what we had tried before. So we all agreed that singing in English would be better," V said.

"When we were recording, it energized us and I wanted to share this feeling with many people. The release of this digital single is a new challenge for us so I think it’s more meaningful. We tried to maintain that refreshing, exciting vibe we got when we first heard it, and as always, we focused on delivering that feeling and that message when we record it," J-Hope added.

Suga said their new song is a disco pop and a very fun song.

"'Dynamite' is disco pop with a very fun cheery vibe and it sends a message of happiness and confidence. It is very bright and cheerful so I’m sure many people can dance to it. It’s a very fun song," he said.

Jin said that the group wants to send a "message of hope and encouragement" through their music and dance.

"Even though we’re going through a tough time, let’s do what we can in our places to find freedom and happiness through dance and music. I’d say it’s a song dedicated to all the people who feel that they have fallen down while running a marathon," Suga said.

Jimin, meanwhile, revealed that they are still working in their new album which they will release in October.

"We are still working on our album, it’s still a goal. Our goal is to release it in the second half of this year. This new album has the highest participation rate of any albums that we’ve released. We’re working really hard. [We cannot confirm] the release date just yet but as ARMY is waiting for us, we really want to see you too, so we’re going to work harder," he said.