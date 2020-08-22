COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
BTS' explosive 'Dynamite' a message of hope through a tough time
Korean pop sensation BTS members RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope.
Facebook/BTS
BTS' explosive 'Dynamite' a message of hope through a tough time
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean pop sensation BTS broke a YouTube record for the most viewed premiere with reportedly 3 to 4 million fans watching their new music video "Dynamite."

BTS' first English single is now the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours of debut, beating fellow K-pop group BlackPink's "How You Like That" in June. 

"How You Like That" was the most viewed music video in the first day of being posted with 86.3 million views. "Dynamite" now has 122 million views as of writing. 

In a report by Metro UK, BTS said they recorded their new single in English because it fits the melody well.

"When we were recording the guide version, the English lyrics fit the melody a little bit better, and it felt new and different from what we had tried before. So we all agreed that singing in English would be better," V said. 

"When we were recording, it energized us and I wanted to share this feeling with many people. The release of this digital single is a new challenge for us so I think it’s more meaningful. We tried to maintain that refreshing, exciting vibe we got when we first heard it, and as always, we focused on delivering that feeling and that message when we record it," J-Hope added.  

Suga said their new song is a disco pop and a very fun song. 

"'Dynamite' is disco pop with a very fun cheery vibe and it sends a message of happiness and confidence. It is very bright and cheerful so I’m sure many people can dance to it. It’s a very fun song," he said. 

Jin said that the group wants to send a "message of hope and encouragement" through their music and dance. 

"Even though we’re going through a tough time, let’s do what we can in our places to find freedom and happiness through dance and music. I’d say it’s a song dedicated to all the people who feel that they have fallen down while running a marathon," Suga said.  

Jimin, meanwhile, revealed that they are still working in their new album which they will release in October. 

"We are still working on our album, it’s still a goal. Our goal is to release it in the second half of this year. This new album has the highest participation rate of any albums that we’ve released. We’re working really hard. [We cannot confirm] the release date just yet but as ARMY is waiting for us, we really want to see you too, so we’re going to work harder," he said. 

BTS K-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pauleen Luna-Sotto speaks up on 'Eat Bulaga' losing 'It’s Showtime' as free TV competitor
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Pauleen hosts the new TV5 morning show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” with former Kapamilya star...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pauleen Luna-Sotto shares Bossing Vic’s reaction to her new TV5 show
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
According to Pauleen, Vic never asked her to stop working, more so, to work for another network or show.
Entertainment
fbfb
The Bubble will never burst
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As Philippine Television’s longestrunninggag show airs new episodes tonight, fi ve members (below) talk about how it...
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla picked to lead Army communications panel in less than a month
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Robin was inducted into the board just three weeks prior together with Davao City Mayor and presidential daughter Sara D...
Entertainment
fbfb
Lolit Solis happy for Nadine Lustre's 'walang pagka laos' new business
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis is happy that Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre entered food business because according to her,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Over a year ago
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
Over a year ago
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | Over a year ago
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’
Over a year ago
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Over a year ago
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
Over a year ago
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with