Kapuso stars on achieving a ‘quarantoned body’

We’ve all somehow picked up a new habit or two during this quarantine period. One of the activities that people engage in nowadays are home workout sessions, given that they have extra time to spend indoors to develop or follow exercise routines and get that desired physique.

We asked some Kapuso stars, who are also fitness enthusiasts, how they achieve a so-called “quarantoned body” while locked down in their homes.

• Sheryl Cruz: “A physical training coach, Paulyn Quiza, has been working with me for six months. She does functional training program with me four times a week, mixing my routines for the day. It’s different each time I complete a session. Basically, we’re able to work on my upper body, core, lower body and then full body each week. What’s nice is that I don’t need heavy equipment, just basic weights and mat. I do it at home and instructions are done online. I also watch my food intake and combine my other workout routines with Zumba or alternate them if there’s not enough time. Overall, it’s one’s determination and passion in completing and following these routines several days in a week that show your desired result. Plus, feeling confident and looking good in the clothes you wear is equally a great motivator in improving your physique.”

Rhian Ramos

• Rhian Ramos: “I’ve always had at-home workouts because with the tight schedule, I needed some fitness options that were quick so that I could either do them on set or so that I don’t need to get ready pa and drive to the gym. It took me two months before I started working out because I thought at first na wala din namang point since I wasn’t working. But I decided to start so that I would feel more positive psychologically.”

Jak Roberto

• Jak Roberto: “Before the pandemic, I already did most of my workout at home because of my busy schedule. I bought only the necessary and simple equipment I could use in my workout and developed a routine which has been my everyday gym routine up to now. I’ve always been a health buff. One of the things you have to maintain in this business is to look good all the time. So to motivate me, I always think of my passion in my work.”

Valeen Montenegro

• Valeen Montenegro: “I make a week-long workout schedule so I get motivated and work on all the areas of my body. I also love watching YouTube and IG videos that are so creative with what they can do with limited resources. What motivates me? I guess it’s the fact that I know I get to inspire a lot of people to move and work out with the routine that I do and share. The physical aspect of working out is just a bonus; the mental and emotional factors are really what help me get through this period. It may be tough now, but this will pass. I’m praying that everyone gets well and is safe until this pandemic is over.”

Valeen Montenegro

• Lovely Abella: “I started with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and then I did some research including watching workout videos on YouTube kaya ako nagpa-certify online para ma-motivate ko ‘yung mga gustong maging fit and healthy. I’m encouraged and happy to know that I help people become physically and emotionally fit para maiwasan ang anxiety at depression.”

Sophie Albert

• Sophie Albert: “When quarantine started, I made it a project to convert a spare room at home into a little gym. It helps to have an area in your home dedicated to working out. Some days I work out right away. Other days, it takes more willpower to start moving. But I make sure to work out no matter how I’m feeling even if it’s just walking on a treadmill for 15 minutes. Honestly, during these times, I work out mainly for my health. So, if there are physical changes, bonus na lang ‘yun! For me, the motivation comes and goes, so it’s hard to rely on motivation alone. What really helps me stay consistent are the small habits I developed leading to getting a workout in.”

In these trying times, it is vital that one cares for improving his or her well-being, be it physically, emotionally, spiritually or mentally. What’s important is the drive to keep getting better, at your own pace.