hayu brings over 300 reality shows to Cignal TV subscribers
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos looking to binge-watch every season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," get their daily dose of drama with "The Real Housewives," or reconnect with the Gutierrez family in "It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez," can now do so more easily than ever before.

Earlier this month, NBCUniversal International (NBCUI) announced that hayu—the all-reality TV and ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service—is now available to Cignal TV customers.

Reality TV lovers can start watching their favorite reality content via the all-new hayu app via their Cignal TV subscription. Subscribers will be able to get access to the full catalog of over 8,000 episodes of reality TV to binge-watch all of their favorites—all for the affordable price of just P150 per month.

“Partnering with Cignal TV is a key milestone in our strategy to make hayu easily accessible to even more Filipinos,” said Hendrik McDermott, senior vice president for Branded On-Demand at NBCUniversal International.

"Since launch in October last year, we have seen huge growth on our platform, so we know how popular our content is. We are delighted that our first partnership in the Philippines with Cignal TV will bring fans full access to hayu, the premier destination for the best reality TV content,” he added.

"As the country’s number 1 Pay TV provider, Cignal is in constant pursuit of delivering premium and awesome content that will delight our subscribers. Through our partnership with hayu, postpaid subscribers can enjoy the latest episodes of their favorite reality shows. The hayu add-on is available via their MyCignal account for only P150 per month,” said Guido Zaballero, first vice president and head of Marketing at Cignal TV, Inc.

With over 300 reality shows, subscribers can indulge in over 8,000 full-length episodes and every season of fan favorites such as: "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "It Takes Gutz To Be A Gutierrez," "Botched," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Top Chef" and highly anticipated True Crime documentary, "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project."

Subscribers to the service don’t have to worry about the impact of spoilers, given that the majority of shows are available on hayu the same day as their US launch.

 

For more details and to sign up, visit www.hayu.com/cignal or www.cignal.tv.

