Aicelle & Mark join the baby boom

After getting married in a garden wedding in San Juan, Batangas, on Nov. 16 last year, Aicelle Santos and Mark Zambrano eyed Japan for their honeymoon last month until the virus stopped them. It thus became a “lockdown honeymoon” that provided them better, ehem, intimacy. You know, don’t disturb; couple “creating.”

Aicelle is happily expecting her and Mark’s first child due end of this year.

“He was holding back his tears,” Aicelle recalled to The STAR what Mark’s reaction was when told about the good news. “He couldn’t believe it!”

Now into her third month of pregnancy, Aicelle is experiencing the classic signs of impending motherhood.

“Yes, a bad case of nausea. Some days, I vomit and some foods taste like karton, while observing the necessary precautions: Stay healthy. DON’T GO OUT. Pray when you feel scared or anxious.”

It’s too early yet to prepare two sets of items (pink for baby girl and blue for baby boy) or thinking of a name.

“We haven’t gotten there yet. Will definitely buy the basic stuff after the gender reveal,” said Aicelle.

Along with other artists, Aicelle is currently participating in an online fund-raising concert for frontliners and those in dire need.

Part of her preparation includes reading books (such as What to Expect When You Are Expecting which Jennifer Lopez read during her pregnancy).

“I am currently reading that book. Searching credible articles on Google also helps when I’m curious about certain topics. I frequently ask mom, my mother-in-law and my sister (who has a one-year-old baby) for their own pregnancy experiences. It also helps talking to friends going through pregnancy at the same time as me. And when in doubt, I ask for medical advice from my OB-Gyne.”

Although they belonged to the Kapuso network, Aicelle and Mark started getting to know each other in 2017 when Aicelle was hired by Eat, Bulaga! as Trafik Diva (who would stop jeepney drivers and sing with them along the busy streets in the Metro). It was Mark who covered Aicelle for the GMA News.

Several months after they got steady, Aicelle joined the 2018-2019 UK tour of Miss Saigon as the bar girl Gigi van Tranh (the role originated by Isay Alvarez in London’s West End in 1991; the Cameron Mackintosh megahit musical is on its 29th year). Mark visited Aicelle in the UK twice. Before Aicelle’s departure from her second homecoming, Mark surprised her with a proposal (on his knees) during a send-off dinner for two at a Quezon City hotel. Engaged, they had their prenup pictorial in Switzerland.

Aicelle was the Philippine team representative in the 2019 Asian Culture Carnival (ACC) at the Beijing Stadium where she was among the performers that included Jackie Chan and Andrea Bocelli. She placed second in last year’s (July 28) ASEAN-3 Song Contest in Vietnam, and was named Outstanding Female Lead Performer in a Musical for Himala, isang Musikal at the 11th Philstage Gabay Buhay Awards in May also last year.

Edu spreads good vibes

Edu Manzano (photo) helms his very own optimism-filled and laughter-packed show, Good Vibes with Edu, on Metro Channel, kicking off this Sunday (June 21).

In the show, the charismatic host will engage in authentic and nostalgic conversations with his friends and family through popular video conferencing tool Zoom, which will surely bring comfort to viewers in light of today’s uncertainties.

For the pilot episode, which also coincides with the celebration of Father’s Day, Edu will virtually catch up with his children Luis, Addie and Enzo Manzano and reminisce about their younger days. Unbeknownst to Edu, however, his kids also planned a surprise for him.

Good Vibes with Edu will also feature iconic reunions in its succeeding episodes, such as Edu’s get-together with his co-stars Richard Gomez, Anjo Yllana, and Amy Perez in the well-loved ‘90s sitcom Palibhasa Lalake. Aside from good-old lively conversations, the new program will also highlight Edu’s humorous side as he opens the show by sharing and reacting to funny memes or videos.

Loosen up and watch Good Vibes with Edu starting tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. on Metro Channel. Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), and on SKYdirect channel 31. For more details, like Metro Channel on Facebook (www.facebook.com/metrochannelph) and follow it on Instagram and Twitter (@metrochannelph).

