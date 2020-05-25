YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
WATCH: KC Concepcion gets real about relationship with Sharon Cuneta
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2020 - 12:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up on her relationship with mother Sharon Cuneta.

In an interview with Tim Yap for his online show "Tim Yap Live!," KC said she and her mom have a good mother and daughter relationship.

“She sends a lot of food and I also send her food from time to time. So that's our way of expressing love is through gifts,” KC said.

She described Sharon as an amazing mother. Since there was a lot of miscommunication that happened between them in the past, KC said their personal problems should stay within the family.

“I think my mom and I, in a same love language where we like to give each other, gifts. I miss her and I love her so much. She's an amazing mom. At the end of the day, lahat ng nangyayari sa amin is amongst that should stay in the family,” she said.  

“And just like any other family, no one is perfect. We go through bumps along the way just like any other family. The only difference is we are so public. I don't really like talking problems in public,” she added.

KC admitted that she is not a perfect daughter, but the most important thing for them is to both embrace their imperfections.     

“I'm not a perfect daughter, no one is perfect. The important thing is what happens now and if there's a time and lost before I think the more important part is to both embrace each other's imperfections, forgive and be loving towards each other. That's the best thing we all can do." — Video from 'Tim Yap Live!'

RELATED: WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems

