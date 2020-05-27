Sam Milby song relaunched within days of relationship reveal with Catriona Gray

MANILA, Philippines — After actor Sam Milby revealed on his 36th birthday post last Saturday that he is now in a relationship with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, ABS-CBN today released Milby’s affecting track “Last Goodnight” as the theme song of iWant’s digital movie offering “Love Lockdown.”

The pop-rock record, previously released as part of the actor-singer’s “SAM:12” album, complements the intriguing story of seven people brought together by love, lust and betrayal in the new iWant offering.

The song alludes to the complications of a lustful encounter, depicting the dangers of helplessly falling in love after a single intimate meeting.

Meanwhile, the Rockcoustic Heartthrob took to Instagram to invite his followers to watch the three-part film and listen to the song.

“Thank you once again my @dreamscapeph family! LOVE LOCKDOWN now streaming on the iWant app and iwant.ph! LAST GOODNIGHT can also be streamed in all major digital platforms. Thanks @jonathanmanalo for this nice track!” he said.

“Last Goodnight” was written and produced by ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo, arranged by Paulo Zarate, and mixed and mastered by Dante Tañedo.

Aside from “SAM:12,” Sam has released four other albums under Star Music, including his debut LP “Sam Milby” in 2006, “A Little Too Perfect” in 2007, “Love Duets” with Toni Gonzaga in 2009, and “Be Mine” in 2011.

He is one of the many talented artists under Star Music—home of the best OPM music of today from the country’s leading media and entertainment company, ABS-CBN.

Face the risks of an intricate love by streaming Sam’s “Last Goodnight” on ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel and on various digital streaming mediums.

